Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Low Want “More” From Life on New Single: Stream

The latest preview of the band's new album HEY WHAT

Low More stream new music video song single HEY WHAT track, photo by Nathan Keay
Low, photo by Nathan Keay
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 17, 2021 | 2:16pm ET

    Slowcore legends Low have been teasing their upcoming album HEY WHAT before it comes out in September with a string of new singles. Their latest preview of the record is “More,” and it might just be the best track we’ve heard from it yet. Stream it below.

    “More” runs out the gate with blistering distortion and blown-out fuzz that, despite their volume, are actually quite melodic and pretty. Alan Sparhawk’s guitar is emotive as ever thanks to that textural filter, and Mimi Parker’s timeless falsettos further draw out that airy feeling. “I saw more than what I ever sought,” she sings. “I should have asked for more than what I got.” It’s a dense two minutes, there’s no doubting that, but it goes by in a flash.

    Accompanying the Low song is a music video by Julie Casper Roth. The stop-motion clip sees a person slowly dismantling various items that transform into other textures, like a chocolate bar being sliced into cork pieces or a chunk of soundproofing foam being chopped into black cotton balls. A press release describes the video for “More” as metaphorically exploring “the Sisyphean task of dismantling structural oppression, through gender biases.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    This is the third single Low have shared from HEY WHAT so far. It follows the beautiful a capella track “Days Like These” and the subtly dark song “Disappearing.” Both of those come with pensive music videos of their own, too.

    HEY WHAT is due out September 10th via Sub Pop. Pre-orders are ongoing via the label’s website, including a special clear vinyl pressing and other formats.

    Advertisement

    HEY WHAT Tracklist:
    01. White Horses
    02. I Can Wait
    03. All Night
    04. Disappearing
    05. Hey
    06. Days Like These
    07. There’s a Comma After Still
    08. Don’t Walk Away
    09. More
    10. The Price You Pay (It Must Be Wearing Off)

Latest Stories

lorde mood ring solar power jack antonoff new song single track stream

Lorde Shares New Single "Mood Ring": Stream

August 17, 2021

The Chaos Chapter Fight Or Escape

Unpacking the New Songs on TOMORROW X TOGETHER's The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape

August 17, 2021

John Carpenter Halloween Kills New Soundtrack Album Unkillable New Song Stream

John Carpenter Announces Halloween Kills Soundtrack, Shares "Unkillable": Stream

August 17, 2021

every time i die new album radical

Every Time I Die Announce New Album Radical, Unleash "Post-Boredom": Stream

August 17, 2021

 

gift of gab vice grip new posthumous song stream

New Gift of Gab Song "Vice Grip" Posthumously Released: Stream

August 17, 2021

Perfume Genius I Will Survive stream Gloria Gaynor cover song single music video, photo by Camille Vivier

Perfume Genius Shares "Deathbed-y" Cover of "I Will Survive": Stream

August 17, 2021

disclosure in my arms new song stream

Disclosure Release New Single "In My Arms": Stream

August 16, 2021

ty segall Harmonizer surprise new album release stream

Ty Segall Announces US Tour, Shares Video for "Feel Good" with Wife Denée Segall: Watch

August 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Low Want "More" From Life on New Single: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale