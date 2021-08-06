Cara mia! Tim Burton’s live-action Addams Family series has found its ghoulish patriarch. As Deadline notes, Luis Guzmán is set to portray Gomez Addams on the upcoming Netflix show.

Titled Wednesday, the streamer’s eight-episode adaptation will star Jenna Ortega as the eponymous Wednesday Addams, and center around the family’s iconically deadpan daughter as she attends the frightful and mysterious Nevermore Academy. While there, the show promises to be part comedy, part mystery, as Wednesday “attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships.”

The rest of the macabre family and Wednesday’s new universe at Nevermore have yet to be cast. As the series is still in the early stages of development, Netflix has not announced an official release date, although Burton will serve as both director and executive producer.

Advertisement

Related Video

Guzmán most recently appeared in Jimmy Giannopoulos’ 2021 crime thriller The Birthday Cake, and will star in the upcoming comedy Lady of the Manor alongside Melanie Lynskey, Judy Greer, Ryan Philippe, Patrick Duffy, and Justin Long, the latter of whom will also serve as co-director with his brother Christian Long. He also dropped by the most recent season of The Eric Andre Show for a hilarious talk show segment involving his home in Vermont, the world’s worst Reese Witherspoon impersonator, and, uh, chugging water from an aquarium.

Meanwhile, the Addams Family last popped up on the big screen in the 2019 animated feature film, which featured Oscar Issac and Chloe Grace Moretz voicing the roles of Gomez and Wednesday, respectively, opposite Charlize Theron (Morticia), Finn Wolfhard (Pugsley), Nick Kroll (Uncle Fester), Snoop Dogg (Cousin Itt), Bette Midler (Grandmama Addams), and more.