Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay on LUMP’s Boombastic Shoegaze Wonder-Journey

Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay catch up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Animal, their sophomore release as LUMP.

The British electronic duo take us through taking musical inspiration from Bowie’s Berlin Years, visualizing the world of LUMP as a sort of Stranger Things’ Upside Down, and the possibilities of expanding the visual presence of the project.

For her part, Marling also discusses finding meaning within her free-form lyrics, portraying a more masculine side of her personality, and the American hedonism that weaves its way through the songs.

