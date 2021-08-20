Menu
Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay on LUMP’s Boombastic Shoegaze Wonder-Journey

The British artists discuss Animal and taking inspiration from David Bowie & Stranger Things

Kyle Meredith with LUMP, photo by Tamsin Topolski
Consequence Staff
August 20, 2021 | 2:14pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS 

    Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay catch up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Animal, their sophomore release as LUMP.

    The British electronic duo take us through taking musical inspiration from Bowie’s Berlin Years, visualizing the world of LUMP as a sort of Stranger Things’ Upside Down, and the possibilities of expanding the visual presence of the project.

    For her part, Marling also discusses finding meaning within her free-form lyrics, portraying a more masculine side of her personality, and the American hedonism that weaves its way through the songs.

    Stream the interview with LUMP above, or via the YouTube player below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… at the links above, and be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series.

