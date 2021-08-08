Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel Tour Dates Following Rickey Medlocke’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the band to cancel and postpone a number of upcoming tour dates.

“Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment,” the veteran rock band said in a brief statement following the news.

Medlocke and his bandmates were slated to headline the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert alongside Brad Paisley in Canton, Ohio’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Monday night, but have withdrawn from the show. Instead, Jimmie Allen — who was originally set to open the concert — has extended his set to cover Lynyrd Skynyrd’s canceled performance.

In addition to the Pro Football Hall of Fame appearance, the country rock band have canceled upcoming tour dates of their recently relaunched farewell tour in Jackson, Mississippi; Cullman, Alabama; and Atlanta, with the latter show tentatively rescheduled for October 23rd. (However, there’s no official word yet on whether the other two dates will be rescheduled or simply scrapped.)

The cancellations come on the heels of Gary Rossington — the last surviving member of the band’s original lineup — missing several shows after undergoing emergency heart surgery in July.

While Lynyrd Skynyrd’s last studio album remains 2012’s Last of a Dyin’ Breed, the rockers’ 1974 album “Call Me the Breeze,” off their sophomore album Second Helping, was recently included on the soundtrack for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

