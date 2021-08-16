Madonna Brings Entire Catalog to Warner Music, Announces Reissue Series

Madonna has struck a deal with Warner Music that will bring her entire, record-setting catalog of music under the label’s purview.

Today’s announcement coincides with Madonna’s 63rd birthday. Nearly 40 years ago, she launched her celebrated music career by releasing her debut single through Warner Bros. The label is also responsible for releasing some of her most celebrated albums, including her 1983 self-titled debut, Like a Virgin, True Blue, Like a Prayer, and Ray of Light.”

As part of the deal, Madonna’s most recent albums, including MDNA, Rebel Heart, and Madame X, will join the Warner catalog starting in 2025.

Advertisement

Related Video

Perhaps most exciting for fans, Warner Music is planning to launch an “extensive, multi-year series of catalog reissues that will revisit the groundbreaking music that made her an international icon. For the first time, Madonna will personally curate expansive deluxe editions for many of her landmark albums, as well as introduce unique releases for special events, and much more.”

In the meantime, fans of Madge can look forward to her new tour documentary Madame X, which premieres exclusively on Paramount+ starting October 8th.

Advertisement