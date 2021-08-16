Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Madonna Brings Entire Catalog to Warner Music, Announces Reissue Series

The announcement coincides with the pop star's 63rd birthday

Madonna
Madonna, photo by Peter Noble/Redferns/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 16, 2021 | 9:25am ET

    Madonna has struck a deal with Warner Music that will bring her entire, record-setting catalog of music under the label’s purview.

    Today’s announcement coincides with Madonna’s 63rd birthday. Nearly 40 years ago, she launched her celebrated music career by releasing her debut single through Warner Bros. The label is also responsible for releasing some of her most celebrated albums, including her 1983 self-titled debut, Like a Virgin, True Blue, Like a Prayer, and Ray of Light.”

    As part of the deal, Madonna’s most recent albums, including MDNA, Rebel Heart, and Madame X, will join the Warner catalog starting in 2025.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Perhaps most exciting for fans, Warner Music is planning to launch an “extensive, multi-year series of catalog reissues that will revisit the groundbreaking music that made her an international icon. For the first time, Madonna will personally curate expansive deluxe editions for many of her landmark albums, as well as introduce unique releases for special events, and much more.”

    In the meantime, fans of Madge can look forward to her new tour documentary Madame X, which premieres exclusively on Paramount+ starting October 8th.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

underoath new album voyeurist

Underoath Announce 2022 Tour with Every Time I Die and Spiritbox

August 16, 2021

silento charged with four felonies including murder

"Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" Rapper Silento Indicted on Murder Charges

August 16, 2021

the weeknd blinding lights record billboard hot 100 imagine dragons radioactive

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Sets Record for Most Weeks on Billboard Hot 100

August 16, 2021

kyle meredith with david duchovny gestureland favorite artists

David Duchovny Talks New Album Gestureland and the Influences Behind It

August 16, 2021

 

bon iver 10th anniversary reissue bon iver bon iver fall concert dates phoebe bridgers

Bon Iver Announce Bon Iver, Bon Iver 10th Anniversary Reissue, Fall Concert Dates

August 16, 2021

ray charles country music hall of fame “Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music

Ray Charles to Be Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame

August 16, 2021

Judas Priest Bloodstock

Judas Priest's First Show in Two Years Features Glenn Tipton Appearance and Rarities: Watch

August 16, 2021

disclosure in my arms new song stream

Disclosure Release New Single "In My Arms": Stream

August 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Madonna Brings Entire Catalog to Warner Music, Announces Reissue Series

Menu Shop Search Sale