R.I.P. Markie Post, Actress From Night Court & Scrubs Dead at 70

Markie Post, the veteran television actress who famously played public defender Christine Sullivan on Night Court, has died at the age of 70.

According to Post’s manager, the actress died following a battle with cancer.

A native of Palo Alto, California, Post’s first major TV role came in 1982 when she starred opposite Lee Majors in The Fall Guy. Three years later, she joined the cast of Night Court as Christine Sullivan. A public defender and primary love interest of Harry Anderson’s character Harry Stone, Sullivan first appeared in Season 2 of Night Court before becoming a full-time character beginning in Season 3. Post’s character was also naive and honest to a fault, and she was obsessed with Princess Diana memorabilia.

Following the end of Night Court in 1991, Post starred in the political sitcom Hearts Afire opposite John Ritter. She also played Cameron Diaz’s mother’s character in There’s Something About Mary and had a reoccurring role as Dr. Elliott Reed’s mother in Scrubs. Most recently, she appeared in the first four seasons of Chicago P.D.

Post’s death comes just a month after the passing of her Night Court co-star Charlie Robinson.

