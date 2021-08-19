Marvel’s New Eternals Trailer Reveals the Fallout from Endgame: Watch

Marvel has unleashed the final full trailer for Eternals, the upcoming epic from Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao. While the first teaser for the film was more about establishing the basics of the plot and introducing each individual member of its star-studded cast, this new preview gives us a look at the massive and gorgeous scope of Zhao’s Marvel Cinematic Universe entry.

In the opening moments of the trailer, Salma Hayek’s Ajak reveals to Richard Madden’s Ikaris (Scottish accent intact, thank Feige) that the return of half the universe’s population in Avengers: Endgame caused a massive amount of energy to trigger “the emergence.” Up until now, we’ve only seem some ground-level repercussions for Hulk’s snap in Endgame (see: Spider-Man: Far from Home and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier). Now, we’re learning that the heroic act has also led to the reemergence of the Eternals’ ancient enemies: the Deviants.

The threat of these vicious creators sends Ikaris on a recruiting mission to gather the rest of his family after centuries apart. There’s Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo, Gemma Chan’s Sersi, Brian Tyree Henry’s as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff’s Makkari, Barry Keoghan’s Druig, Lia McHugh’s Sprite, Don Lee’s Gilgamesh, and Angelina Jolie’s Thena. So why have these superpowered beings been so standoffish for centuries? Well, as is typical in the MCU, there’s something even bigger than them out there, lurking in the depths of space.

While we only get a brief glimpse of those mega characters (the Celestials), the new Eternals trailer shows us pretty clearly what happens when a Marvel movie gets an Oscar winner for a director. This production looks truly breathtaking in scale, with bounds of stunning set pieces and graphics. Check out the trailer below.

Eternals is due in theaters on November 5th.