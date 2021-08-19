Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Marvel’s New Eternals Trailer Reveals the Fallout from Endgame: Watch

Chloé Zhao's epic MCU entry has been 7,000 years in the making

eternals marvel cinematic universe final new trailer
Eternals (Marvel)
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 19, 2021 | 10:12am ET

    Marvel has unleashed the final full trailer for Eternals, the upcoming epic from Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao. While the first teaser for the film was more about establishing the basics of the plot and introducing each individual member of its star-studded cast, this new preview gives us a look at the massive and gorgeous scope of Zhao’s Marvel Cinematic Universe entry.

    In the opening moments of the trailer, Salma Hayek’s Ajak reveals to Richard Madden’s Ikaris (Scottish accent intact, thank Feige) that the return of half the universe’s population in Avengers: Endgame caused a massive amount of energy to trigger “the emergence.” Up until now, we’ve only seem some ground-level repercussions for Hulk’s snap in Endgame (see: Spider-Man: Far from Home and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier). Now, we’re learning that the heroic act has also led to the reemergence of the Eternals’ ancient enemies: the Deviants.

    The threat of these vicious creators sends Ikaris on a recruiting mission to gather the rest of his family after centuries apart. There’s Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo, Gemma Chan’s Sersi, Brian Tyree Henry’s as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff’s Makkari, Barry Keoghan’s Druig, Lia McHugh’s Sprite, Don Lee’s Gilgamesh, and Angelina Jolie’s Thena. So why have these superpowered beings been so standoffish for centuries? Well, as is typical in the MCU, there’s something even bigger than them out there, lurking in the depths of space.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    While we only get a brief glimpse of those mega characters (the Celestials), the new Eternals trailer shows us pretty clearly what happens when a Marvel movie gets an Oscar winner for a director. This production looks truly breathtaking in scale, with bounds of stunning set pieces and graphics. Check out the trailer below.

    Eternals is due in theaters on November 5th.

Latest Stories

rip sonny chiba kill bill fast and furious dead cause of death covid-19

R.I.P. Sonny Chiba, Legendary Martial Artist and Kill Bill Actor Dead at 82 Due to COVID-19

August 19, 2021

Punk Music Films

A Guide to Punk Music In Five Films

August 19, 2021

Andre 3000 Noah Baumbach movie White Noise adaptation new film Adam Driver cast Greta Gerwig (photo via RT Features), André 3000 (photo via Featureflash Photo Agency), and Adam Driver (photo via Amazon)

André 3000 Joins Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig in Noah Baumbach's Adaptation of White Noise

August 18, 2021

anthony mackie captain america 4 falcon

Anthony Mackie Officially Signs On for Captain America 4 Movie

August 18, 2021

 

Reminiscence Review

Hugh Jackman Stumbles Down Memory Lane in the Sleepy Sci-Fi Noir Reminiscence: Review

August 18, 2021

Liev Schreiber Bryan Cranston Jeffrey Wright Hope Davis join cast of wes anderson's new movie

Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber, and Jeffrey Wright Join Wes Anderson's Next Movie

August 17, 2021

Nick Cave Blonde soundtrack movie score Marilyn Monroe film director and Warren Ellis, photo by Kerry Brown

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis to Soundtrack New Movie Blonde About Marilyn Monroe

August 17, 2021

Scarlett Johansson Wes Anderson new movie cast title name 2022 feature film actors Scarlet Johannson, photo via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Scarlett Johansson Joins Cast of Wes Anderson's Next Movie

August 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Marvel's New Eternals Trailer Reveals the Fallout from Endgame: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale