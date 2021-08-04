Menu
Mary Elizabeth Winstead Is a Cold-Blooded Assassin in First Trailer for Kate: Watch

The neon-lit action film also stars Woody Harrelson, Miku Martineau, and Jun Kunimura

Kate trailer Netflix film Mary Elizabeth Winstead movie stream video Woody Harrelson watch, photo courtesy of Netflix
Kate, photo courtesy of Netflix
August 4, 2021 | 1:26pm ET

    From a video game-style love interest to a stand-up comedian struggling to fit in, Mary Elizabeth Winstead has played a lot of characters over the years. Her latest role, however, might just be her coolest yet. Netflix has shared the first trailer for Kate, a new movie that features Winstead as a badass assassin seeking revenge in neon-hued lights.

    Directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan (The Huntsman: Winter’s War), Kate stars Winstead as the titular character who’s a “finely tuned assassin at the height of her game.” When she uncharacteristically misses her shot while on assignment to kill a member of the yakuza in Tokyo, she quickly discovers she’s been poisoned and has 24 hours to exact revenge on her killers before she dies. As her body swiftly deteriorates, Kate forms an unlikely bond with the teenage daughter of one of her past victims.

    In the film’s trailer, we get our first glimpse of Winstead as the ruthless protagonist alongside cast members Woody Harrelson, Miku Martineau, and Jun Kunimura. After setting up the plot, the trailer flashes scene after scene of Kate taking out enemies without batting an eye, zooming around in a car lit by pink neon lights, and getting into fist fights on par with those in Atomic Blonde. (Kate is, not incidentally, produced by Atomic Blonde director David Leitch.) Needless to say, it looks like Winstead is more than ready to become a cold-blooded action star.

    Kate is scheduled to hit select theaters and Netflix on September 10th. For now, peep your first look at the action below.

