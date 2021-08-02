Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Matt Damon Just Stopped Using a Gay Slur After His Daughter Called Him on It

The actor's daughter wrote him a "beautiful treatise" after he made a joke using the "f-slur"

matt damon stopped using gay slur daughter
Matt Damon, photo courtesy of CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 1, 2021 | 8:11pm ET

    Matt Damon recently retired the use of a certain gay slur from his vocabulary, and it’s all thanks to his teenage daughter.

    The actor opened up about being dressed down by his daughter in a new interview with The Sunday Times. “The word that my daughter calls the ‘f-slur for a homosexual’ was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application,” he said before explaining that he’d upset her by using the word in a joke at the dinner table.

    “She left the table,” Damon continued, not specifying which of his three daughters protested. “I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!’ She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In the 2003 comedy the actor references, he stars alongside Greg Kinnear as a pair of fraternal twins conjoined at the hip. His character, Bob, uses the shortened form of the f-slur during a musical montage after the twins are successfully separated.

    Meanwhile, Damon’s newest film, Stillwater, hit theaters this weekend after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival last month. Next, Damon will reunite with his best buddy Ben Affleck in the upcoming fantasy epic The Last Duel opposite Adam Driver.

    He also joined Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, and the rest of the cast of 2011’s Contagion in the early days of the pandemic to record a PSA on the dangers of COVID-19. (Later in the pandemic, the actor spent months isolated in a remote village on the coast of Ireland after a movie he was filming in Europe was forced to shut down production.)

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

thea white muriel bagge courage the cowardly dog obituary

R.I.P. Thea White, Courage the Cowardly Dog Voice Actress Dead at 81

August 1, 2021

DaBaby, photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Lollapalooza Drops Homophobic Rapper DaBaby as Sunday Night Headliner

August 1, 2021

billie eilish named modern pop star with the biggest vocabulary

Duh — Billie Eilish Is the Modern Pop Star With the Biggest Vocabulary

July 31, 2021

Willie Nelson Poor People's Campaign

Willie Nelson Performs at Poor People's Campaign Voting Rights March in Austin: Watch

July 31, 2021

 

prince estate sells master recordings publishing name likeness primary wave

Prince Estate Sells Nearly Half of Rights to Name and Likeness, Masters, and Publishing

July 31, 2021

ZZ Top first show since Dusty Hill death

ZZ Top Play First Show Following Dusty Hill's Death: Watch

July 31, 2021

Joey Jordison Slipknot

Slipknot Issue Touching Statement on the Passing of Founding Drummer Joey Jordison, Share Tribute Video

July 30, 2021

Taika Waititi flash gordon live action movie

Taika Waititi's Flash Gordon Adaptation Is Now a Live-Action Film

July 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Matt Damon Just Stopped Using a Gay Slur After His Daughter Called Him on It

Menu Shop Search Sale