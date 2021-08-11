Megadeth Welcome Back Bassist James LoMenzo for 2021 Tour

Megadeth have announced that James LoMenzo will return to the band as its new touring bassist. LoMenzo previously played bass in Megadeth from 2006 to 2010.

The band made the announcement in an official press release, revealing the news after weeks of widespread rumors. The press release did not state whether LoMenzo was the bassist recently tapped to re-record ousted member David Ellefson’s parts on the upcoming Megadeth album, The Sick, the Dying, and the Dead.

LoMenzo is a heavy metal veteran, achieving international success as the bassist of glam metal act White Lion from 1984 to 1991. LoMenzo then worked with David Lee Roth and Zakk Wylde (LoMenzo played in Black Label Society from 2004 to 2005) before joining Megadeth in 2006 for two studio albums.

“I’m super stoked to be rejoining Megadeth for the upcoming ‘Metal Tour of the Year,’” LoMenzo said in a statement. “There are no better fans than Megadeth fans, I can’t wait to get out there and shred some Megadeth music with you all.”

Added Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine: “I’m happy to announce that former bassist and Megadeth alumni James LoMenzo has graciously stepped in on the ‘Metal Tour of The Year.’ Tour rehearsals just began, and we cannot wait to start crushing North America.”

Ellefson was fired from the band earlier this year, after leaked video showed him engaging in an “embarrassing” sexual encounter with a young woman. According to Mustaine, the bass parts have been re-rerecorded for the new album, but the musician in question remains a mystery.

Megadeth’s co-headlining North American tour with Lamb of God kicks off August 20th in Austin, Texas. Get tickets via Ticketmaster or the secondary market.