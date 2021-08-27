Megan Thee Stallion Joins Forces with BTS on “Butter” Remix: Stream

Megan Thee Stallion has linked up with BTS for a new remix of their long-running No. 1 hit, “Butter.” Stream it below.

Earlier this week, it was briefly unclear if Megan’s “Butter” remix would see the light of day. In court documents filed on Tuesday in Harris County, Texas, Megan alleged that her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, was blocking her from releasing the track. According to Variety, a judge ruled in favor of the rapper.

This wasn’t the first time Megan has entered a legal dispute with 1501. Last year, she filed a lawsuit against the label for allegedly preventing her from releasing an EP titled Suga. At the time, she was granted a temporary restraining order.

Since “Butter” dropped in May, it has spent a total of nine non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. The boy band followed up in July with “Permission to Dance,” which also peaked at No. 1. Earlier this month, BTS was forced to cancel their planned “Map of the Soul Tour” due to logistical complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legal drama aside, it’s been a busy 2021 for the H-Town Hottie. After opening the year by hopping on Ariana Grande’s “34+35 (Remix),” Megan followed up with “Southside Forever Freestyle” in February to mark her birthday.

June saw the release of “Thot Shit,” which the Grammy-winning rapper debuted live for the first time ever at the BET Awards later that month. More recently, she dropped “Outta Town Freestyle” and “Tuned In Freestyle.”

Following an excellent set at Lollapalooza, Meg is scheduled to continue a busy festival season. She will be making upcoming appearances at Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, Summerfest, Firefly Festival, and BottleRock 2021.

