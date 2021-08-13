Megan Thee Stallion Drops New “Outta Town” Freestyle: Stream

On the heels of her excellent Lollapalooza set last month, Megan Thee Stallion has decided to share a new freestyle to “Outta Town,” a Lil Ju-produced beat she’s rapped over before in the past. Stream it below.

In this new version, Megan Thee Stallion reestablishes herself as a dominating force in the hip-hop scene who’s full of quotable quips. “Megan is a force,” she raps at one point, “so you know I need two pair.”

Accompanying the track is a music video that merges footage of her letting the freestyle roll off her lips at home with other shots of her dancing outside by a pool. It’s impossible to deny Hot Girl Meg’s talent, but especially so when it directly involves a clip of her doing her thing in the most effortless way possible — minimal makeup, comfy clothes, a microphone set up in a living room — and still absolutely slaying.

In June, Megan Thee Stallion put out a new single called “Thot Shit”. Later that same month, the Grammy-winning rapper performed it live for the first time ever at the BET Awards while donning thick shades and a black one-piece.

Over the next few months, Meg will make a veritable parade of festival appearances, including upcoming sets at Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, Summerfest, Firefly Festival, and BottleRock 2021.

