Metallica Team Up with Amazon for New Podcast, Beginning with The Black Album

"It's the story of James, Lars, and Kirk — not just how the album got made, but why"

metallica amazon podcast black album
Metallica in 1991 (via Elektra)
August 5, 2021 | 1:59pm ET

    Metallica have teamed up with Amazon for a new podcast, beginning with an eight-episode series on “The Black Album” later this month.

    It’s a perfect time to dive into the backstory of the seminal 1991 album, which turns 30 on August 12th. The Metallica Podcast promises to be more than just a “making of,” according to its official description.

    “A living, breathing sonic blender of a podcast,” it reads. “Over eight episodes, we’ll celebrate the re-release of ‘The Black Album’ (‘Enter Sandman,’ ‘Nothing Else Matters’), and the incredible band that made it. This is more than a ‘Making Of’ look at the album. It’s the story of James, Lars, and Kirk — not just how the album got made, but why.”

    That makes it sound like the band members were directly involved and contributed their own testimonials to the podcast. No exact release date was given, but a one-minute teaser is available ahead of the launch date “later this month.” The eight episodes centered on “The Black Album” make up Volume 1 of The Metallica Podcast, implying the band’s other classic album’s will get similar treatments in the future.

    The announcement adds to a massive 30th anniversary celebration of “The Black Album.” The band is readying a comprehensive box set, due out September 10th. In addition, The Metallica Blacklist charity covers comp comes out the same day and is also setting up to be an entertaining collection, with artists such as Weezer and Miley Cyrus taking on “Black Album” cuts in their own style.

    metallica nothing else matters jungle cruise
    Metallica Unveil New Version of “Nothing Else Matters” from Disney’s Jungle Cruise Movie: Stream

    Metallica have also added to their handful of fall live shows, recently announcing a November 4th date at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. The concert is presented by Blackened American Whiskey, the band’s own signature whiskey brand.

    Listen to a teaser of The Metallica Podcast below via the player below.

