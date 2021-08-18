Menu
Woman Claims She’s Married to Michael Jackson’s Ghost

Medium Kathleen Roberts says he's "living through [her] and communicating with [her] as a husband"

Kathleen Roberts (photo via Instagram/@ghosthost141) and Michael Jackson
August 18, 2021 | 4:47pm ET

    Kathleen Roberts has a lot going on: she’s a medium, a self-declared “reincarnation of Marilyn Monroe,” and the alleged wife of Michael Jackson’s ghost — or at least she claims they’re married in an essay she penned for the Daily Star.

    According to Roberts, she and Jackson’s ghost have been married ever since he proposed “clairvoyantly” with a pink engagement ring. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. allegedly officiated the ceremony when she was getting out of a bathtub, because why not. Roberts believes Jackson’s ghost sought her out because of her resemblance to his longtime fascination Marilyn Monroe; reports claim Jackson displayed a large, painted, fiberglass figure of Monroe in his private Neverland office and kept a photo of her on his bedside table, too.

    “I feel special that he chose me for a wife (though not on paper) we treat our relationship as though we are married,” wrote Roberts. “We have our ups and downs but Michael, the truth is, I just can’t stop loving you.”

    How exactly does a ghost marriage function? Roberts claims that Jackson uses her body through possession — “or channeling, if you refer to it professionally,” she wrote — to sing, dance, and eat like a normal human being. Most days, his vibe is pretty relaxed. More than anything, he’s just happy to enjoy “living through [her] and communicating with [her] as a husband.”

    “Michael stays in me all the time, so he comes to the restroom with me and calls these special bonding moments ‘toiletries,'” she wrote. “He loves cookies. He cusses a lot more to I’d expect him to… He talks to me a lot, which is not what I expected from the shy man I saw on TV all of those years I was a fan.”

    It’s not all transparent roses and whispered love songs, though. The two still haven’t had any physically intimate moments — which makes sense because, in case you forgot, Jackson died in 2009 when he was 50 years old — and it’s starting to get Roberts down. Maybe that’s for the best considering the abuse allegations that have haunted him even after his death, in part thanks to the documentary Finding Neverland.

    “He doesn’t like being touched back. He scares me with spider visions and dead corpse visions if I kiss him or try to initiate romance physically,” she wrote. “He is very bossy and points things out like flaws and mistakes I make. I assume he got that from his Father, so I try to overlook that because I love him and I am not perfect either.”

    Recently, the US Tax Court ruled that Michael Jackson’s likeness is only worth $4 million, a sharp decline in value from the IRS’s claim that he was worth $434 million. However, that hasn’t stopped his property from raking in even more than that. Back in January, his famed 2,700 acre Neverland Ranch was bought by grocery store tycoon Ron Burkle for a casual $22 million.

