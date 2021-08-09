Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

A New Priest Brings Unsettling Miracles in Trailer for Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass: Watch

From the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor

midnight mass trailer mike flanagan netflix series
Midnight Mass (Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 9, 2021 | 12:54pm ET

    Netflix continues to dip into the supernatural horror well with Midnight Mass and today the streamer has shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming series, created by The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor mastermind Mike Flanagan. Watch it below.

    Starring Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights), Hamish Linklater (Legion), and Kate Siegel (Hush), the seven-episode limited series will debut on September 24th.

    In the clip, a mysterious new preacher upends a small town named Crockett Island with his arrival and earns a loyal following thanks to a series of unsettling miracles. “We tend to dislike mysteries. We feel uncomfortable not knowing,” Linklater’s Father Paul says to Gilford’s character, Riley Flynn. “The more that we know, the less we bend, the more brittle we become, the easier to break.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Here’s the official description, via Netflix:

    “Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community — but do these miracles come at a price?”

    In a statement, Flanagan explained why the series is his favorite project so far. “As a former altar boy, about to celebrate 3 years of sobriety, it’s not hard to see what makes this so personal. The ideas at the root of this show scare me to my core,” he said. “There is darkness at work on Crockett Island. Some it is supernatural, but the scariest is born of human nature.”

    Rounding out the Midnight Mass cast are Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco.

    Advertisement

     

Latest Stories

Bruce Dickinson Spoken Word COVID

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Halts Spoken-Word Tour After Household Member Tests Positive for COVID

August 9, 2021

Brad Allan dead obituary died stuntman death rip Jackie Chan stunt coordinator stunt team

R.I.P. Brad Allan, Stuntman and Coordinator in Jackie Chan and Kingsman Films, Dead at 48

August 9, 2021

Coheed and Cambria Claudio Sanchez interview 2021

Coheed and Cambria Unveil Video for New Song "Shoulders": Watch

August 9, 2021

quentin tarantino grudge mom childhood insult not one penny

Quentin Tarantino Won't Give His Mother Even a "Penny" After Childhood Insult

August 9, 2021

 

The Opus Pearl Jam ten podcast

The Opus Celebrates Pearl Jam's Ten in New Season

August 9, 2021

Julie Bowen hiker Modern Family actor rescue Utah faint fractured broken nose saved person Minnie John and Julie Bowen, photo by Shaji John via AP

Modern Family Star Julie Bowen Rescues Hiker Who Fainted in Utah

August 9, 2021

Bam Margera

Bam Margera Sues Jackass Producers Claiming Mental Health Discrimination

August 9, 2021

r kelly herpes isn't an sti std charges dropped

R Kelly Claims Herpes Isn't an STI, Asks for Charges to Be Dropped

August 9, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

A New Priest Brings Unsettling Miracles in Trailer for Mike Flanagan's Midnight Mass: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale