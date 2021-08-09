A New Priest Brings Unsettling Miracles in Trailer for Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass: Watch

Netflix continues to dip into the supernatural horror well with Midnight Mass and today the streamer has shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming series, created by The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor mastermind Mike Flanagan. Watch it below.

Starring Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights), Hamish Linklater (Legion), and Kate Siegel (Hush), the seven-episode limited series will debut on September 24th.

In the clip, a mysterious new preacher upends a small town named Crockett Island with his arrival and earns a loyal following thanks to a series of unsettling miracles. “We tend to dislike mysteries. We feel uncomfortable not knowing,” Linklater’s Father Paul says to Gilford’s character, Riley Flynn. “The more that we know, the less we bend, the more brittle we become, the easier to break.”

Here’s the official description, via Netflix:

“Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community — but do these miracles come at a price?”

In a statement, Flanagan explained why the series is his favorite project so far. “As a former altar boy, about to celebrate 3 years of sobriety, it’s not hard to see what makes this so personal. The ideas at the root of this show scare me to my core,” he said. “There is darkness at work on Crockett Island. Some it is supernatural, but the scariest is born of human nature.”

Rounding out the Midnight Mass cast are Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco.

This one is special. Cannot wait for you to see it. pic.twitter.com/z7elBvERSb — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 9, 2021