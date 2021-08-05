Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Miley Cyrus Says DaBaby Deserves “Forgiveness and Compassion” for Homophobic Remarks

"There's no room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power!"

miley cyrus dababy forgiveness compassion homophobia homophobic
Miley Cyrus, (image via YouTube/Apple Music) and DaBaby in “Giving What It’s Supposed to Give” video
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 5, 2021 | 10:59am ET

    Miley Cyrus has reached out to DaBaby to start a conversation about his homophobic remarks, saying, “It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds.”

    The controversy began last month at Rolling Loud Miami. DaBaby asked the crowd to get hyped, while specifically telling gay fans and those with HIV/AIDS that they were not invited to participate. He was roundly criticized, and in response he issued a series of half-assed apologies and released a music video in which defended his “freedom” to be a bigot. He soon found himself dropped from several festivals.

    Now, Cyrus has reached out to the homophobic rapper. “@DaBaby check your DMS,” she said in a social media post, “would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!” She wrote,

    “As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness.

    The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture… but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication & connection.

    It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds. There’s no room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Last week, Cyrus performed at Lollapalooza Day 1, where she covered Pixies and Temple of the Dog.

Latest Stories

Sinsaenum Joey Jordison statment

Joey Jordison's Post-Slipknot Band Sinsaenum: "We Did Everything in Our Power to Help and Couldn’t Get Through to Him"

August 5, 2021

Hella Mega Tour Review

The Rock Show Must Go On: Weezer and Green Day Brought the Hella Mega Tour to NYC, Minus Fall Out Boy

August 5, 2021

Weezer covers Fall Out Boy's Sugar We're Goin' Down at New York City's Citi Field hella mega tour

Weezer Cover Fall Out Boy's "Sugar, We're Goin' Down" at New York's Citi Field: Watch

August 5, 2021

billie eilish im in the mood for love cover bbc radio 1 live lounge performance watch

Billie Eilish Covers Julie London's Version of "I'm in the Mood for Love" for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge: Watch

August 5, 2021

 

Metal Toddler at Extreme Metal Fest

Tiny Toddler Storms the Stage at Extreme Metal Festival: Watch

August 5, 2021

spencer myluv music video new single stream

Spencer. Shares New Single "MyLuv": Stream

August 5, 2021

Duran Duran

Duran Duran Premiere New Single "MORE JOY!" Featuring CHAI: Stream

August 5, 2021

blackpink animal crossing island five-year anniversary

BLACKPINK Are Getting Their Own Island on Animal Crossing

August 4, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Miley Cyrus Says DaBaby Deserves "Forgiveness and Compassion" for Homophobic Remarks

Menu Shop Search Sale