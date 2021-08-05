Miley Cyrus Says DaBaby Deserves “Forgiveness and Compassion” for Homophobic Remarks

Miley Cyrus has reached out to DaBaby to start a conversation about his homophobic remarks, saying, “It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds.”

The controversy began last month at Rolling Loud Miami. DaBaby asked the crowd to get hyped, while specifically telling gay fans and those with HIV/AIDS that they were not invited to participate. He was roundly criticized, and in response he issued a series of half-assed apologies and released a music video in which defended his “freedom” to be a bigot. He soon found himself dropped from several festivals.

Now, Cyrus has reached out to the homophobic rapper. “@DaBaby check your DMS,” she said in a social media post, “would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!” She wrote,

“As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness.

The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture… but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication & connection.

It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds. There’s no room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn!”

Last week, Cyrus performed at Lollapalooza Day 1, where she covered Pixies and Temple of the Dog.