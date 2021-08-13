Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Meet Me @ the Altar Break Down New EP Model Citizen Track by Track: Exclusive

Our August Artist of the Month takes us behind their first major label EP

Model Citizen EP Breakdown
Meet Me @ the Altar, photo by Jonathan Weiner
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 13, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    For our Track-by-Track feature, artists break down each song on their latest release. Today, our August Artist of the Month Meet Me @ the Altar walks us through their new EP Modern Citizen.

    Rising pop-punk trio Meet Me @ the Altar have just released their first ever major label EP, Modern Citizen, today (August 13th). Coming via Fueled By Ramen, you can stream the EP below through Apple Music.

    Meet Me @ the Altar is a band born entirely on the Internet. When the band first formed, its three members — Edith Johnson, Téa Campbell, and Ada Juarez — were all living in separate states, keeping in touch and writing songs via instant messages. Since 2015, they’ve self-released three EPs and one album on their Bandcamp page.

    Advertisement

    After going viral last year, they signed with Fueled by Ramen and released their first label single “Hit Like a Girl” in March 2021. Now, the release of Model Citizen caps off years and years of hard work.

    Having started the band in their early teenage years, the story of Meet Me @ the Altar is in many ways the story of each individual member’s coming-of-age. Indeed, this maturation forms a central theme of their first label EP. As the trio explains, “The Model Citizen EP tells a story from front-to-back of what it’s like to enter adulthood, the journey you have to take to find out who you want to be, and how to get there.”

    Advertisement

    Model Citizen was preceded by two singles, “Feel a Thing” and “Brighter Days (Are Before Us).” Stream the new EP and check out what the trio had to say about each song in the Track by Track breakdown below.

    Advertisement

    “Feel A Thing”:
    The story starts with acknowledging that you don’t really feel like yourself or feel anything at all. There has to be self-awareness in any form of personal growth, and that’s really where things have to start in order for you to make a change in your life.

    “Mapped Out”:
    “Mapped Out” is about realizing that you’re kind of lost in life and aren’t really sure of where to go. It’s a similar feeling of being lost in a huge forest with no map and no compass. It can get overwhelming when you’re not really sure of what you’re doing in life or what your purpose is, and we think it’s really important for people to hear songs like these to know that they’re not alone. Just being aware of it means that you can now do something about it and search to find yourself.

    “Brighter Days (Are Before Us)”:
    This one is definitely the most optimistic song on the EP. “Brighter Days” is a reminder that things get better.

    Advertisement

    Meet Me At The Altar Interview
     Editor's Pick
    Artist of the Month Meet Me @ the Altar on Creating Their Own Success: “Why Wouldn’t It Work?”

    “Now or Never”:
    Whether it be platonic or romantic, love is a part of life. Sometimes people start to part ways, and you have to decide if you’ll try to make the relationship work or if you’ll just move on. “Now or Never” is about asking the question, “Are we going to make this work?”

    “Never Gonna Change”:
    We’re in the stage in life where you start to notice that you always go back to your bad habits, no matter how hard you try, and it can get really discouraging. “Never Gonna Change” is about holding yourself accountable and not letting yourself put the blame on anyone else.

    “Wake Up”:
    The final track on the EP is about not accepting that you’re never gonna change and taking those right steps to start bettering yourself.

    Advertisement

    Model Citizen EP Artwork:

    Model Citizen EP Artwork

Latest Stories

Mallory Merk Counterparts

Mallory Merk Breaks Down New EP Counterparts Track by Track: Exclusive

August 13, 2021

secret sisters quicksand ep track by track fiona apple the strokes

The Secret Sisters Release Quicksand EP with Fiona Apple, The Strokes Covers: Exclusive

July 15, 2021

half waif Mythopoetics stream new album track by track Lissyelle Laricchia

Half Waif Shares Track by Track Breakdown of New Album Mythopoetics: Exclusive

July 9, 2021

Tkay Maidza Last Year Was Weird, Vol 3 new ep stream artist of the month track by track

Artist of the Month Tkay Maidza Dissects New EP Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 Track by Track: Exclusive

July 9, 2021

 

declaime madlib track by track in the beginning vol 1 new album stream

Declaime and Madlib Break Down New Album In the Beginning (Vol. 1) Track by Track: Exclusive

July 2, 2021

faye webster i know i'm funny haha album stream treack by track

Faye Webster Breaks Down New Album I Know I’m Funny haha Track by Track: Exclusive

June 25, 2021

Death Of A Cheerleader Album Breakdown

Pom Pom Squad Breaks Down Debut Album Death of a Cheerleader Track by Track: Exclusive

June 25, 2021

Rei Ami Foil

REI AMI Breaks Down Debut Mixtape FOIL Track by Track: Exclusive

June 25, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Meet Me @ the Altar Break Down New EP Model Citizen Track by Track: Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Sale