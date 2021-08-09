The best thing you can ask for after being injured in the wild is for a doctor to magically come to your aide. The next best thing you can ask for is that the doctor’s celebrity sister happens to be at their side while saving you. Luckily for one woman, that’s exactly what happened when she passed out while hiking in Utah and Modern Family star Julie Bowen came to the rescue.

New Jersey mother Minnie John was on a “bucket list” trip to Utah’s Arches National Park to see Delicate Arch, a four-story sandstone arch in a red rock canyon, when she suddenly felt unwell. She told her husband and son to continue on ahead while she took a brief rest on the trail. Next thing John knew, she had passed out with nobody around, reports AP.

When John started to regain consciousness, she found herself being taken care of by someone who looked very familiar. As it turned out, Julie Bowen and her sister, Dr. Annie Luetkemeyer, happened to be hiking the same trail a short distance behind John and her family. When their tour guide spotted John falling face-first into a rock with her glasses breaking her fall, they rushed ahead to make sure she was okay.

Advertisement

Related Video

Bowen and Luetkemeyer cleaned up John’s wounds, gave her electrolytes, and used her cell phone to let her son know what happened. While others ran off to find John’s husband — he was nearly 20 minutes ahead on the trail by then — the Happy Gilmore actress stayed back to assure John she would be okay, despite the pain in her face. It turned out John had fractured her nose, and she would later receive five stitches at a hospital to fix it.

John recounted the whole experience on Facebook, where she explained what happened with gratitude and good humor. “All I remember is sitting there with my head in my hands secure on the rock. Next thing I hear someone with a familiar voice kept asking me questions. I wondered if i might be watching tv,” she wrote. “As my eyes started to focus more, she smiled and took her hair tie off and shook her hair for me to figure out. Her sister the doctor asked me to guess and I told her I just hit my head, I can’t remember. She said, smiling, Modern Family and I said of course!”

“I praise God for all the doctors and nurses we have in our lives! They truly are superheroes! And those celebrities are awesome human beings too,” she joked. “Love you Julie and Annie! and now I have become famous for one minute for my antics! I also now have joined my husband and son Erick in my family as those who fractured noses.” Read her full Facebook post below.

Advertisement

While Bowen’s 11 season-long run as Claire Dunphy on Modern Family came to an end last year, fans can still relive the comedy show in all of its glory over on Hulu and Peacock. If we’re lucky, maybe we will get to see more of Bowen in the future when that Happy Gilmore sequel happens, fingers crossed.