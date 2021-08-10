Menu
Motörhead’s “Ace of Spades” Is Played on Church Bells During Dutch Town Festival: Watch

The performance was part of the Torenfestival in the town of Weert

Guitarist Jitse Zonneveld with keyboardist and bell-ringer Frank Steijns (via YouTube)
August 10, 2021 | 11:37am ET

    Motörhead’s classic anthem “Ace of Spades” rang out across the Dutch town of Weert when a guitarist and bell-ringer teamed up to cover the song from the local bell tower. The performance took place during the town’s Torenfestival (Tower Festival) last month.

    In a video of their performance, guitarist Jitse Zonneveld holds down the blazing rhythms while Frank Steijns does a virtuosic job at replicating the melody using only church bells. As you can see, keeping pace and hitting the various pegs becomes an intense workout for Steijns.

    Meanwhile, the townspeople gaze up at the tower in amazement, many filming on their phones or watching with jaws agape. The Netherlands has been a breeding ground for many metal bands over the years, and the citizens certainly seem entertained by the tribute to Lemmy and company. One man can even be seen festively wearing a Motörhead shirt for the occasion.

    By the end, Zonneveld and Steijns are wearing huge smiles, and the crowd assembled around the tower roar with approval. It’s hard not to want to cheer right along with them, even if you’re watching on YouTube.

    It’s not the first time we’ve heard church-bell renditions of heavy songs. Previously, AC/DC’s “Hells Bells” and Metallica’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls” were covered in that style, being two of the most famous rock songs to prominently feature church bells in the first place.

    Motörhead nostalgia is in the air. The band’s legendary live album No Sleep ’Til Hammersmith recently received a 40th anniversary expanded reissue back in June. An authorized graphic novel, Motörhead: The Rise of the Loudest Band in the World, will also arrive in November.

    Watch Motörhead’s “Ace of Spades” played on church bells below.

