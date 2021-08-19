Menu
Motörhead Tribute Album to Feature High on Fire, Eyehategod, Philip Anselmo, and More

The bands are recording the covers this weekend while in town for Psycho Las Vegas

motorhead tribute album psycho waxx
Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead (courtesy of Psycho Waxx)
August 19, 2021 | 4:28pm ET

    A Motörhead tribute album, Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead, is set to be the first release on Psycho Waxx, a new in-house label from the founders of the Psycho Las Vegas Festival.

    Better yet, the covers are being recorded by the bands booked for the 2021 iteration of Psycho Las Vegas taking place this weekend. High on Fire, Eyehategod, Exhorder, Stöner, and Mothership are among the 16 acts tapped to record Motörhead songs at National Southestern Recording in downtown Vegas.

    In addition, an all-star cast has been assembled to tackle the iconic “Ace of Spades”: Philip H. Anselmo (Down, Pantera), Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer), Chuck Garric (Alice Cooper), Sacha Dunable (Intronaut), Nick Oliveri (Stöner, Queens Of The Stone Age, Kyuss), Dwid Hallion (Integrity), and Zach Wheeler and Tom Polzine (Howling Giant).

    The tribute album is expected to drop in summer 2022, launching the Psycho Waxx imprint. The label will focus on “exclusive live albums, special releases, and studio records from a loaded roster of Psycho-approved artists.”

    motorhead ace of spades church bells
    Motörhead’s “Ace of Spades” Is Played on Church Bells During Dutch Town Festival: Watch

    Psycho Las Vegas 2021 is kicking off today (August 19th) with its opening “Psycho Swim” party. Although numerous European extreme metal acts were forced to drop from the 2021 lineup due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Mastodon and others have stepped up to fill the void. Unfortunately doom metallers The Skull also had to drop off the bill after announcing that frontman and ex-Trouble singer Eric Wagner has been hospitalized with COVID pneumonia.

    Pre-orders for the Motörhead tribute album are available via the Psycho Waxx webstore. See the artwork, participating acts, and a promo video featuring Alice Cooper below.

    Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead Artwork:

    unnamed 3 Motörhead Tribute Album to Feature High on Fire, Eyehategod, Philip Anselmo, and More

    Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead artists:
    High on Fire
    Blackwater Holylight w/ Matt Pike
    Midnight
    Exhorder
    Stöner
    Psychlona
    Creeping Death
    The Bridge City Sinners
    Lord Buffalo
    Relaxer
    EyeHateGod
    Cephalic Carnage
    Death By Stereo
    Howling Giant
    Mothership
    Foie Gras

    “Ace of Spades” all-star cover:
    Philip H. Anselmo (Down, Pantera)
    Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer)
    Chuck Garric (Alice Cooper)
    Sacha Dunable (Intronaut)
    Nick Oliveri (Stöner, Queens of the Stone Age, Kyuss)
    Dwid Hallion (Integrity)
    Zach Wheeler and Tom Polzine (Howling Giant)

