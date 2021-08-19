Motörhead Tribute Album to Feature High on Fire, Eyehategod, Philip Anselmo, and More

A Motörhead tribute album, Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead, is set to be the first release on Psycho Waxx, a new in-house label from the founders of the Psycho Las Vegas Festival.

Better yet, the covers are being recorded by the bands booked for the 2021 iteration of Psycho Las Vegas taking place this weekend. High on Fire, Eyehategod, Exhorder, Stöner, and Mothership are among the 16 acts tapped to record Motörhead songs at National Southestern Recording in downtown Vegas.

In addition, an all-star cast has been assembled to tackle the iconic “Ace of Spades”: Philip H. Anselmo (Down, Pantera), Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer), Chuck Garric (Alice Cooper), Sacha Dunable (Intronaut), Nick Oliveri (Stöner, Queens Of The Stone Age, Kyuss), Dwid Hallion (Integrity), and Zach Wheeler and Tom Polzine (Howling Giant).

The tribute album is expected to drop in summer 2022, launching the Psycho Waxx imprint. The label will focus on “exclusive live albums, special releases, and studio records from a loaded roster of Psycho-approved artists.”

Psycho Las Vegas 2021 is kicking off today (August 19th) with its opening “Psycho Swim” party. Although numerous European extreme metal acts were forced to drop from the 2021 lineup due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Mastodon and others have stepped up to fill the void. Unfortunately doom metallers The Skull also had to drop off the bill after announcing that frontman and ex-Trouble singer Eric Wagner has been hospitalized with COVID pneumonia.

Pre-orders for the Motörhead tribute album are available via the Psycho Waxx webstore. See the artwork, participating acts, and a promo video featuring Alice Cooper below.

Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead Artwork:

Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead artists:

High on Fire

Blackwater Holylight w/ Matt Pike

Midnight

Exhorder

Stöner

Psychlona

Creeping Death

The Bridge City Sinners

Lord Buffalo

Relaxer

EyeHateGod

Cephalic Carnage

Death By Stereo

Howling Giant

Mothership

Foie Gras

“Ace of Spades” all-star cover:

Philip H. Anselmo (Down, Pantera)

Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer)

Chuck Garric (Alice Cooper)

Sacha Dunable (Intronaut)

Nick Oliveri (Stöner, Queens of the Stone Age, Kyuss)

Dwid Hallion (Integrity)

Zach Wheeler and Tom Polzine (Howling Giant)