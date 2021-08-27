Menu
Parks and Recreation’s Mouse Rat Release The Awesome Album: Stream

Plus, watch the video for "Catch Your Dream" with Duke Silver and see a message from Mayor Garry Gergich

Mouse Rat (NBC)
August 27, 2021 | 11:24am ET

    It’s the most exciting day Pawnee, Indiana has seen since the latest Paunch Burger opened up in the Wamapoke Casino. Mouse Rat, the iconic slacker rock outfit from Parks and Recreation, have finally released their long awaited debut, The Awesome Album. Plus, they’ve shared a new lyric video fro the political crossover smash “Catch Your Dream” featuring none other than Duke Silver on sax.

    Released to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the passing of legendary Pawnee mascot Li’l Sebastian, The Awesome Album arrives via Dualtone in partnership with Entertainment 720’s Tom Haverford. “Any creative business coming out of Pawnee is tied to Haverford,” Dualtone President Paul Roper said in a press release. “From Rent-a-Swag to Tommy Fresh cologne and Tom’s Bistro… partnering with Entertainment 720’s hype machine was essential. The man is an idea factory.”

    While the album mainly collects hits written by Mouse Rat’s genius frontman Andy “I’m Totally Not Chris Pratt” Dwyer (formerly of The Andy Andy Andies, Department of Homeland Obscurity, Nothing Rhymes wiht Orange, Teddy Bear Suicide, Two Doors Down, Fourskin, and Fiveskin), there is a mega special guest. Scott Tanner (aka “I’m Totally Not Jeff Tweedy“), leader of the legendary Pawnee band Land Ho!, has contributed to songs to the tracklist: “Pickled Ginger” and “Cold Water” featuring Silver.

    In her review of The Awesome Album for ConsequenceThe Pawnee Journal’s Abby Jones noted,

    “If The Awesome Album signals one thing, it’s that Mouse Rat have conquered any preconceived notions about what a scrappy DIY band from the Midwest is capable of — forget what you think you know about the American Football house or the suburban woes of Bright Eyes. Dwyer and company don’t need the co-sign of indie giants like Saddle Creek or Matador Records to affirm their status as the most beloved band from an Indiana suburb since The Jackson 5.”

    Mouse Rat Share Classic Single “The Pit” and “Two Birds Holding Hands”: Stream

    Watch the “Catch Your Dreams” video (clearly not built on an E420 budget) below, followed by full streams of Mouse Rat’s The Awesome Album via Spotify and Apple Music. Plus, check out a special release day message from Pawnee Mayor Jerry Larry Terry Garry Gergich.

    For more, you can join Mouse Rat’s own Andrew “Burly” Burlinson for a Reddit AMA today at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT on the /r/Music channel.

    The Awesome Album Artwork:

    mouse rat the awesome album review

    The Awesome Album Track List:
    01. 5,000 Candles in the Wind (Bye, Bye Lil Sebastian)
    02. The Pit
    03. Sex Hair
    04. Catch Your Dream (feat. Duke Silver)
    05. Two Birds Holding Hands
    06. Ann Song
    07. The Way You Look Tonight
    08. Menace Ball
    09. Remember
    10. I Get A Kick Out of You
    11. Lovely Tonight
    12. I’ve Got You Under My Skin
    13. I Only Have Eyes for You
    14. Pickled Ginger (performed by Land Ho!)
    15. Cold Water (Scott Tanner feat. Duke Silver)

