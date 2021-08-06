Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Nas Unleashes New Album King’s Disease II: Stream

Featuring Eminem, Ms. Lauryn Hill, EPMD, and more

nas kings disease ii new album stream
Nas, photo by Ben Kaye
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 6, 2021 | 12:06am ET

    Today, Nas has released his 14th studio album, King’s Disease II. Stream it in full via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    Serving as the sequel to last year’s King’s Disease, the 15-song project includes collaborations with Eminem, Ms. Lauryn Hill, EPMD, and more. Like its predecessor, Nas shared executive producer duties on the album with Hit-Boy.

    “EPMD 2” marks the first time Nas and Em have rapped alongside each other. Back in 2002, Em produced Nas’ “The Cross,” off of God’s Son. Although he’s a hip-hop legend himself, Em is a huge fan of Nas, having revealed in late April that he spent $600 to buy a sealed cassette tape of Nas‘ 1994 debut album, Illmatic.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Meanwhile, “Nobody” serves as a reunion for Nas and Hill. They scored a hit together in 1996 with “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That),” a song that appears on Nas’ sophomore album, It Was Written.

    Earlier this year, Nas netted his first Grammy when King’s Disease won the award for Best Rap Album. After showing 2018’s NASIR was merely a misstep, the Queensbridge MC was understandably feeling on top of his game. “I appreciate what’s out there, but there’s no one keeping me up at night,” he declared in March. “I hear a new rap record and think it’s great, but I don’t listen to it the next week.”

    Just a few weeks after making the bold statement, the hip-hop veteran was archived into the Library of Congress alongside Janet Jackson and Kermit the Frog. On the music front, he recently shared “Fallen Stars Flying” and a new version of “Life Is Like a Dice Game,” while also lending assists to Public Enemy, DJ Khaled, and DMX.

    Advertisement

    King’s Disease II Artwork:

    nas kings disease ii new album stream artwork

    Advertisement

    King’s Disease II Tracklist:
    01. The Pressure
    02. Death Row East
    03. 40 Side
    04. EPMD 2 (feat. Eminem and EPMD)
    05. Rare
    06. YKTV (feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and YG)
    07. Store Run
    08. Moments
    09. Nobody (feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill)
    10. No Phony Love (feat. Charlie Wilson)
    11. Brunch of Sundays (feat. Blxst)
    12. Count Me In
    13. Composure (feat. Hit-Boy)
    14. My Bible
    15. Nas Is Good

Latest Stories

the weeknd take my breath new single stream music video

The Weeknd Shares New Single "Take My Breath": Stream

August 6, 2021

I Wanna Be Your Slave Iggy Pop stream Måneskin song new version cover single watch music video, photo courtesy of the artist

Iggy Pop Joins Måneskin for New Version of "I Wanna Be Your Slave": Stream

August 5, 2021

Jorja Smith All of This stream new song single music video watch, photo via YouTube/@Jorja Smith

Jorja Smith Is Feeling "All of This" on New Single: Stream

August 5, 2021

Aaliyah streaming albums music new song Spotify stream Apple Music estate argument fight legal rights Aaliyah, photo courtesy of Blackground Records

Aaliyah's Albums Coming to Streaming Services Beginning August 20th

August 5, 2021

 

finneas optimist debut album a concert six months from now north american tour dates stream

FINNEAS Announces Debut Album Optimist, Drops "A Concert Six Months From Now": Stream

August 5, 2021

spencer myluv music video new single stream

Spencer. Shares New Single "MyLuv": Stream

August 5, 2021

Duran Duran

Duran Duran Premiere New Single "MORE JOY!" Featuring CHAI: Stream

August 5, 2021

adia victoria a southern gothic magnolia blues new single third album stream

Adia Victoria Announces New Album A Southern Gothic, Drops "Magnolia Blues": Stream

August 4, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nas Unleashes New Album King's Disease II: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale