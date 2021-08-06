Nas Unleashes New Album King’s Disease II: Stream

Today, Nas has released his 14th studio album, King’s Disease II. Stream it in full via Apple Music or Spotify below.

Serving as the sequel to last year’s King’s Disease, the 15-song project includes collaborations with Eminem, Ms. Lauryn Hill, EPMD, and more. Like its predecessor, Nas shared executive producer duties on the album with Hit-Boy.

“EPMD 2” marks the first time Nas and Em have rapped alongside each other. Back in 2002, Em produced Nas’ “The Cross,” off of God’s Son. Although he’s a hip-hop legend himself, Em is a huge fan of Nas, having revealed in late April that he spent $600 to buy a sealed cassette tape of Nas‘ 1994 debut album, Illmatic.

Meanwhile, “Nobody” serves as a reunion for Nas and Hill. They scored a hit together in 1996 with “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That),” a song that appears on Nas’ sophomore album, It Was Written.

Earlier this year, Nas netted his first Grammy when King’s Disease won the award for Best Rap Album. After showing 2018’s NASIR was merely a misstep, the Queensbridge MC was understandably feeling on top of his game. “I appreciate what’s out there, but there’s no one keeping me up at night,” he declared in March. “I hear a new rap record and think it’s great, but I don’t listen to it the next week.”

Just a few weeks after making the bold statement, the hip-hop veteran was archived into the Library of Congress alongside Janet Jackson and Kermit the Frog. On the music front, he recently shared “Fallen Stars Flying” and a new version of “Life Is Like a Dice Game,” while also lending assists to Public Enemy, DJ Khaled, and DMX.

King’s Disease II Artwork:

King’s Disease II Tracklist:

01. The Pressure

02. Death Row East

03. 40 Side

04. EPMD 2 (feat. Eminem and EPMD)

05. Rare

06. YKTV (feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and YG)

07. Store Run

08. Moments

09. Nobody (feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill)

10. No Phony Love (feat. Charlie Wilson)

11. Brunch of Sundays (feat. Blxst)

12. Count Me In

13. Composure (feat. Hit-Boy)

14. My Bible

15. Nas Is Good