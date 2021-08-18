Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Announce New Album The Future, Share Single “Survivor”: Stream

A new album from Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats is on the horizon: The Future, the soul-rock outfit’s first record since 2018’s Tearing at the Seams, is out November 5th via Stax Records. To share the news, Rateliff and company have offered a preview with the lead single “Survivor.”

The Future was recorded at Rateliff’s studio just outside his home base of Denver, Colorado. “I look at the album overall as a big question,” the musician explained in a statement. “When I was writing the record we were in the middle of a pandemic and our future looked pretty bleak. I just continue to try to write from a place of hope. Then my own neurosis, and maybe being a Libra gets in the way, and I can’t make up my mind. There is this constant back and forth battle in me personally and I am sure that comes out in my writing.”

“Survivor” exemplifies that breadth of emotion. Driven by a minimal bluesy rhythm section, it’s a moody, foreboding number that gradually builds into an explosive horn fanfare. As the track chugs along, Rateliff’s unmistakably gritty howl remains at the song’s forefront: “I’m afraid that the weight of the world is catching up to you/ I’m afraid to admit that it’s catching up to me, too,” he sings. Check out the lyric video to “Survivor,” as well as details about The Future, below.

Rateliff’s last solo album, And It’s Still Alright, arrived in November 2019. In March of this year, he performed a duet of “Say It Louder” with Margo Price on CMT Crossroads.

The Future Artwork:

The Future Tracklist:

01. The Future

02. Survivor

03. Face Down in the Moment

04. Something Ain’t Right

05. Love Me Till I’m Gone

06. Baby I Got Your Number

07. What if I

08. I’m on Your Side

09. So Put Out

10. Oh, I

11. Love Don’t