Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Neil Young Announces Bootleg Recording of His 1970 Carnegie Hall Performance

The live LP will be released October 1st via Shaky Pictures/Reprise Records

neil young the official bootleg series carnegie hall 1970 live album
Neil Young, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 20, 2021 | 2:18pm ET

    Neil Young has announced the first volume in his upcoming series of bootleg recordings. The Neil Young Official Bootleg Series — Carnegie Hall 1970 is set to be released October 1st via Shaky Pictures/Reprise Records.

    The 23-track collection captures the magic of the singer-songwriter’s near-mythic performance on the night of December 4th, 1970 — the first of two back-to-back shows at the legendary New York City venue. Throughout the evening, Young performed a stripped-back setlist of songs like “Down by the River,” “Cinnamon Girl,” and the then-newly unveiled title track to After the Goldrush. He also played early versions of numerous tracks which, up to that point, had yet to be released — or even recorded — including “Bad Fog of Loneliness,” “Old Man,” and “See the Sky About to Rain.”

    Preorders for the album, which comes in 2-disc vinyl, double CD, and high res digital versions, start today courtesy of The Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives. Fans can also look forward to five more bootleg releases coming throughout 2022 and beyond. Check out the artwork and complete tracklist for the live album below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Earlier this week, Young withdrew from his planned headlining set at Farm Aid 2021, citing concerns over the current surge in COVID-19 cases, saying, “My soul tells me it would be wrong to risk having anyone die because they wanted to hear music and be with friends.” Meanwhile, back in March, he shared his lost 1971 live album and concert film Young Shakespeare.

    The Neil Young Official Bootleg Series — Carnegie Hall 1970 Artwork:

    neil young the official bootleg series carnegie hall 1970 cover art

    Advertisement

    The Neil Young Official Bootleg Series — Carnegie Hall 1970 Tracklist:
    01. Down by the River
    02. Cinnamon Girl
    03. I Am a Child
    04. Expecting to Fly
    05. The Loner
    06. Wonderin’
    07. Helpless
    08. Southern Man
    09. Nowadays Clancy Can’t Even Sing
    10. Sugar Mountain
    11. On the Way Home
    12. Tell Me Why
    13. Only Love Can Break Your Heart
    14. Old Man
    15. After the Gold Rush
    16. Flying on the Ground Is Wrong
    17. Cowgirl in the Sand
    18. Don’t Let It Bring You Down
    19. Birds
    20. Bad Fog of Loneliness
    21. Ohio
    22. See the Sky About to Rain
    23. Dance Dance Dance

Latest Stories

Ministry cover Stooges

Ministry Unleash Cover of The Stooges' "Search and Destroy": Stream

August 20, 2021

exodus new album persona non grata

Exodus Announce New Album, Unveil Single "The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)": Stream

August 20, 2021

big boi sleepy brown the big sleep is over new song single music video listen stream

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown Unveil New Song "The Big Sleep Is Over": Stream

August 20, 2021

des rocs imaginary friends new song single listen stream

Des Rocs Drops New Song "Imaginary Friends": Stream

August 20, 2021

 

young thug tick tock new song video stream

Young Thug Unleashes New Single "Tick Tock": Stream

August 20, 2021

flag day ost official soundtrack sean penn eddie vedder olivia cat power glen hansard

Flag Day Soundtrack Features Eddie and Olivia Vedder, Cat Power, Glen Hansard: Stream

August 20, 2021

duff mckagan daughter grace mckagan one you love

Grace McKagan Premieres Video for New Song “One You Love”: Stream

August 20, 2021

shannon and the clams year of the spider track by track

Shannon and the Clams Break Down New Album Year of the Spider Track by Track: Stream

August 20, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Neil Young Announces Bootleg Recording of His 1970 Carnegie Hall Performance

Menu Shop Search Sale