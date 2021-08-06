Menu
Netflix Confirms 2022 Release for Stranger Things 4 in First Look Teaser: Watch

Stranger Things (Netflix)
August 6, 2021 | 11:23am ET

    Things are about to get…er, stranger. Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for the long-awaited upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things. While the short clip doesn’t divulge much about the fate of our favorite crew of monster-fighting tweens, it does confirm that it’ll be a while before we find out: Stranger Things Season 4 won’t arrive until sometime in 2022.

    We can safely assume that these new episodes pick up right where we left off in Season 3, with Eleven and the Byers family planning their move out of Hawkins, Indiana, and Hopper presumed dead (David Harbour does make an appearance in the trailer, though, so nothing’s for certain). We also see Eleven being taken away by who appear to be government officials, implying her time as a lab test subject might not be quite over yet.

    Season 4 will welcome back series regulars Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Winona Ryder as Joyce, Noah Schnapp as Will, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Sadie Sink as Max, Natalie Dyer as Nancy, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Joe Keery as Steve, Maya Hawke as Robin, and Matthew Modine as Dr. Brenner. New cast members this season include Robert Englund, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn. Watch the trailer below.

    Related Video

    Production for Stranger Things Season 4 had barely kicked off before the pandemic hit, forcing filming to come to a halt. With the unexpected time off, the hit series’ creators and showrunners the Duffer Brothers wrote the entire script before filming resumed — the first time they wrote an entire season before filming since the show first premiered.

     

