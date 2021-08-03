Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

New York City to Mandate Vaccines for All Indoor Concerts

A negative COVID test will not be accepted as an alternative to entry

Fans have their COVID-19 vaccination cards checked before entering the Foo Fighters concert at Madison Square Garden, photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Fans have their COVID-19 vaccination cards checked before entering the Foo Fighters concert at Madison Square Garden, photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 3, 2021 | 10:13am ET

    Starting next month, New York City will require proof of vaccination for people participating in many indoor activities, including attending concerts.

    The New York Times reports that the policy will go into effect in the middle of September. To enter indoor venues, including concert venues, individuals must show their vaccine status using either the city’s new Key to NYC Pass app, the state’s Excelsior app, or a paper card. A negative COVID test will not be accepted as an alternative to entry.

    New York City is the first major American city to institute such a policy, though similar mandates have been enacted in countries like France.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “We think it is so important to make clear that if you are vaccinated, you get to benefit in all sorts of ways,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday in an interview on NY1. “You get to live a better life. Besides your health in general, you get to participate in many, many things. And if you’re unvaccinated, they are going to be fewer and fewer things that you’re able to do.”

    The city is expected to provide more specific details on the policy during a press conference on Tuesday.

    Prior to today’s announcement, Broadway had announced that it would require all audience members to be vaccinated and wear a mask for the duration of performances.

    Advertisement

    Editor’s Note: It’s time to mask back up. Consider grabbing a face covering from Consequence Shop, where we donate a portion of all proceeds to independent artists impacted by the pandemic.

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Latest Stories

Babymetal

BABYMETAL to "Disappear from Our Sight" in October

August 3, 2021

Cradle of Filth 2021 tour

Cradle of Filth Announce 2021 North American Tour

August 2, 2021

DaBaby homophobia new music video giving what it's supposed to give

DaBaby Issues New Apology for Homophobic Rant, Rips Critics Attempting to "Demolish" His Career

August 2, 2021

lizzo rumors new song announcement

Lizzo Returning Next Week with "Rumors," Her First New Song in Two Years

August 2, 2021

 

Ratt's Stephen Pearcy Battling Cancer

Ratt's Stephen Pearcy Reveals That He Has Been Battling Liver Cancer

August 2, 2021

A Day to Remember 2021 tour

A Day to Remember Announce 2021 US Tour with Asking Alexandria and Point North

August 2, 2021

becoming led zeppelin documentary

Authorized Led Zeppelin Documentary Is Completed, Gets Official Title

August 2, 2021

ottto tye trujillo ride low

OTTTO (Tye Trujillo) Share New Song "Ride Low": Stream

August 2, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

New York City to Mandate Vaccines for All Indoor Concerts

Menu Shop Search Sale