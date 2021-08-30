Say her name: Nia DaCosta has become the first Black female director to have their film open atop the box office thanks to Candyman.

The reimagining of/spiritual sequel to the 1992 classic of the same name, Candyman hit No. 1 with a strong $22.3 million over its opening weekend. That demolished the film’s low-end projections of $15 million, and surpassed even “generous” predictions of $21 million. DaCosta helmed the film from a script she co-wrote with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld.

The final tally makes DaCosta the first Black woman to helm a No. 1 movie in the US. It also gives her the second-highest grossing three-day domestic box office opening for a Black female director; the No. 1 spot there is held by Ava DuVernay for A Wrinkle in Time, which made $33.1 million in March 2018, slotting it in second behind Black Panther in its fourth week.

According to Indiewire, the success of Candyman comes in part from the diverse audience it attracted. A Universal survey found 37% of the audience was Black, 30% was white, 22% Latinos, and 5% Asian. There’s still debate about to what extent day-and-date releases to streaming services impacts box office (Jungle Cruise, for example, dropped only 21% in its fifth weekend, sits at No. 4 and just crossed the $100 million mark), but the fact that Candyman was only available in theaters likely helped it secure the top spot.

Interestingly, the benchmark also means four of the top five highest grossing domestic openings by a Black woman director all come from Universal. While Wrinkle came from Disney, Candyman, Little ($15.4 million), The Photograph ($12.1 million), and Queen & Slim ($11.98 million) are all Universal projects.

DaCosta will have a chance to shatter all those records and become the first Black female with two No. 1 movies with her next project, Marvel’s The Marvels. The Captain America sequel starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris is set to hit theaters on November 11th, 2022. It will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie helmed by a Black woman.

