Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds Announce B-Sides & Rarities Part II, Share Unreleased Song “Vortex”: Stream

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have announced a new rarities and B-sides compilation collecting material from the second half of their storied career.

B-Sides & Rarities Part II is set for release on double vinyl, double CD, deluxe double CD, and all digital platforms starting October 22nd. As its title implies, its the second such release from the band, following 2005’s B-Sides & Rarities Part I.

Part II includes 27 rare or unreleased tracks from 2006-2020, including first recordings of “Skeleton Tree,” “Girl In Amber,” and “Bright Horses.” Also present is a previously unreleased song called “Vortex,” which was originally recorded in 2006 by Nick Cave, Warren Ellis, Martyn Casey, and Jim Sclavunos. “As the band were never able to define the song as either Grinderman or Bad Seeds, it remained unreleased,” according to a press release. Take a listen to “Vortex” below.

In addition to its standalone release, B-Sides & Rarities Part II will also be paired with Part I as a limited edition deluxe vinyl box set. Pre-orders are now ongoing.

“I always liked the original B-Sides & Rarities more than any of our other albums,” says Cave in a statement. “It’s the only one I’d listen to willingly. It seems more relaxed, even a bit nonsensical in places, but with some beautiful songs throughout. There is something, too, about the smallness of certain songs that is closer to their original spirit.”

“B-Sides & Rarities Part II continues this strange and beautiful collection of lost songs from The Bad Seeds. I love the final side of the last disc because it reveals the small and fragile beginnings of some of my favourite Bad Seeds songs. ‘Waiting For You’ complete with bizarre ‘canning factory’ rhythm track, a gorgeous ‘Life Per Se’ deemed too sad for Skeleton Tree, and ‘Earthlings’ that some consider the finest track of the Ghosteen sessions.”

In related news, Cave and Ellis are signed on to score Andrew Dominik’s upcoming film about Marilyn Monroe.

B-Sides & Rarities Part II Tracklist:

01. Hey Little Firing Squad

02. Fleeting Love

03. Accidents Will Happen

04. Free To Walk (With Debbie Harry)

05. Avalanche *

06. Vortex *

07. Needle Boy

08. Lightning Bolts

09. Animal X

10. Give Us a Kiss

11. Push The Sky Away (Live with The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra) *

12. First Skeleton Tree *

13. King Sized Nick Cave Blues *

14. Opium Eyes *

15. Big Dream (With Sky) *

16. Instrumental #33 *

17. Hell Villanelle *

18. Euthanasia *

19. Life Per Se *

20. Steve McQueen *

21. First Bright Horses *

22. First Girl in Amber *

23. Glacier *

24. Heart that Kills You *

25. First Waiting for You *

26. Sudden Song *

27. Earthlings

* = Unreleased track