Nicolas Cage Has a Bomb on His Dick in Prisoners of the Ghostland Trailer: Watch

The bonkers action thriller hits theaters September 17th

Prisoners of the Ghostland (RLJE Films)
August 11, 2021 | 4:15pm ET

    Nicolas Cage is a bank robber hoping not to go out with a bang in the new trailer for Prisoners of the Ghostland. The neo-noir action movie by Japanese director Sion Soto is slated to arrive in theaters and on streaming September 17th.

    Taking place in the perilous Samurai Town, Prisoners of the Ghostland stars Bill Moseley as a conniving warlord whose adopted granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella) has been mysteriously abducted. To get her back to safety, he enlists the help of an escaped convict, played by Cage and called [checks notes, sighs] Hero. Freedom will be Hero’s reward if he gets Bernice home, and as extra incentive, he’s strapped with a series of explosives, including one that could rob this robber of his family jewels. Check out the adrenaline-packed trailer below.

    You can also catch Cage in theaters now as a revenge-seeking truffle hunter in the new drama Pig. Where might Prisoners of the Ghostland fall on our staff’s recent worst-to-best ranking of Nic Flicks?

