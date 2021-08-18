Nikki Sixx Is “So Happy” That Mötley Crüe “Decided to Not Tour During this Pandemic”

While many bands have pushed ahead with their scheduled 2021 tours (lots of which had already been rescheduled from 2020), Nikki Sixx is “so happy” that Mötley Crüe postponed their reunion tour once again. Now that COVID-19 cases are rising due to the Delta variant, the bassist said he’s “100%” satisfied with the band’s decision to wait another year.

Other big rock bands like Guns N’ Roses and Foo Fighters have kicked off summer tours, but acts like Mötley Crüe, Rage Against the Machine, and Deftones have delayed their outings until 2022.

Sixx is glad to be in the latter group of bands, taking to Instagram to share a graphic that reads: “I’m so happy we decided to not tour during this pandemic… 100%.” He added, “Not a hard decision to make when so many people’s lives are at risk. I MISS IT ‘REALLY’ BAD AND CAN’T WAIT TO HIT THE ROAD IN 2022.”

After declaring they would never tour again following their farewell trek in 2015, Mötley Crüe announced that they were reuniting for a massive co-headlining 2020 stadium tour with Def Leppard. The trek was originally rescheduled for 2021 due to the pandemic, but the bands announced in May of this year that the tour would instead take place in 2022.

Some of the bands who have decided to hit the road this summer have come up against a few roadblocks along the way. In addition to the rising cases nationally, a handful of acts have experienced COVID-19 firsthand on their current jaunts.

Korn recently postponed a number of tour dates after singer Jonathan Davis tested positive, while Guns N’ Roses’ opening act, Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH, had to drop off a few dates due to a positive case within the band’s camp. Just today, country superstar Garth Brooks canceled the remainder of his tour after seeing the rising COVID numbers throughout the country.

Live Nation and AEG, the two largest concert promoters in the US, each recently announced that they will soon require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test at all concerts.

Assuming it’s safe to do so next year, Mötley Crüe will kick off their tour with Def Leppard on June 16th, 2022, in Atlanta. Poison and Joan Jett are slated to support the summer run, with tickets available here.

