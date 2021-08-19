Nine Inch Nails Cancel All Remaining 2021 Concerts

Nine Inch Nails have pulled out of all scheduled concerts for the remainder of 2021.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers had several shows left on the docket, including a pair of concerts in Cleveland supported by Pixies, and festival appearances at Riot Fest, Welcome to Rockville, and Louder Than Life. Tickets for the Cleveland shows will be refunded.

The band did not directly cite rising COVID-19 case numbers, though in a statement announcing the cancellations, they did allude to the pandemic, writing:

“It is with great regret that we are cancelling all NIN appearances for the remainder of this year. When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet. We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right.”

In place of Nine Inch Nails, Riot Fest has booked Morrissey and Slipknot.

Nine Inch Nails join a growing list of artists rethinking their 2021 concert plans. Yesterday, Neil Young withdrew from Farm Aid and Garth Brooks cancelled the rest of his 2021 tour dates. The week before, Limp Bizkit did the same. And several artists have missed at least some time from their tours following positive COVID-19 tests, including Fall Out Boy, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson, and Korn.

Ticket buyers for the September 21 and 23 shows in Cleveland, please refer to your point of purchase for ticket refund information. pic.twitter.com/XYboGA7FBw — nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) August 19, 2021

