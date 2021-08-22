NYC Homecoming Concert Shut Down Due to Hurricane

We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert has been shut down due to severe weather caused by Hurricane Henri.

Organized by Clive Davis, the massive event in Central Park celebrated New York City’s re-opening following the COVID-19 pandemic. While acts like Journey, LL Cool J, Santana, Andrea Bocelli, and Barry Manilow did take the stage, the event was shut down before headliners including Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Patti Smith, Elvis Costello, and The Killers were able to perform.

The capacity crowd of 60,000 were asked to vacate the concert’s grounds and seek shelter.

Though a PA announcement said the event was canceled, organizers are said to be considering re-starting the concert with no audience later in the evening, according to CNN.

Hurricane Henri is expected to make landfall on Long Island or southern New England on Sunday morning.

This is a developing story…