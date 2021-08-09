The Opus Celebrates Pearl Jam’s Ten in New Season

Consequence Podcast Network and Sony’s The Opus podcast is getting back into its even flow as we dive deep into the oceans of legacy surrounding Pearl Jam’s iconic debut, Ten.

Premiering on August 12th, Season 16 of The Opus will see host Jill Hopkins celebrating the 30th anniversary of the landmark alternative rock release. The record not only established the new sounds coming out of Seattle as a mainstream force, it launched the career of one of the biggest bands in the world.

Pearl Jam were the result of the unlikeliest of circumstances, revolving around the death of Mother Love Bone singer Andrew Wood, the influence of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Jack Irons, and Chris Cornell’s lack of ego. What was birthed out of a tribute album would go on to become one of the most influential American rock acts in history, known for their revolutionary sonic creations, distinctive visual language, and epic live shows.

With guests like Ten mixer Tim Palmer, The Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon, Ben Kweller, Pearl Jam: Home and Away exhibition curator Jacob McMurray, and more, The Opus: Ten will explore all of the elements that helped launch the legend of Pearl Jam.

“I’ve been looking forward to diving into my absolute favorite album of all time with some of the people who made it happen, and some others who love it as much as I do,” says Hopkins. “Ten was a huge part of my musical awakening, and it still sounds as dynamic today as the first time I plunked down money for it thirty years ago.”

Episode 1 of The Opus: Ten debuts on Thursday, August 12th, so be sure to subscribe now to keep up on all the new episodes or revisit our 15-season archive.

