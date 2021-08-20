Orla Gartland Uncorks Debut Album Woman on the Internet: Stream

Orla Gartland has entered the chat with her debut album Woman on the Internet. Stream it below on Apple Music or Spotify.

The 26-year-old Irish songwriter has been buffering for a breakout for a few years now, and she managed to load a preview of the big time in 2018, when BTS used her musical ideas for their 2018 track “134340.”

Woman on the Internet was written in quarantine and recorded at Devon’s Middle Farm Studios with co-producer Tom Stafford. It includes one of the most irresistible pop songs of the year so far, “More Like You,” which finds Gartland so down and out that she’d believe the advice of a random woman on the web.

“When I was a few songs into writing the album it became clear that Woman on the Internet is about the chaos of my 20s,” she said in a statement. “It’s a different chaos to your late teens, such a different brand of angst. I feel so much more settled and sure of myself now than I was when I was 18 or 19 but I’m still just half the person I’m going to be and to capture that became really important.”

Woman on the Internet Artwork:

Woman on the Internet Tracklist:

01. Things I’ve Learned

02. You’re Not Special, Babe

03. More Like You

04. Over Your Head

05. Zombie!

06. Madison

07. Do You Mind?

08. Codependency

09. Pretending

10. Left Behind

11. Bloodline/Difficult Things