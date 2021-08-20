Menu
Orla Gartland Uncorks Debut Album Woman on the Internet: Stream

Irish singer-songwriter is ready for her time in the spotlight

Orla Gartland, photo y Karina Barberis
August 20, 2021 | 9:46am ET

    Orla Gartland has entered the chat with her debut album Woman on the InternetStream it below on Apple Music or Spotify.

    The 26-year-old Irish songwriter has been buffering for a breakout for a few years now, and she managed to load a preview of the big time in 2018, when BTS used her musical ideas for their 2018 track “134340.”

    Woman on the Internet was written in quarantine and recorded at Devon’s Middle Farm Studios with co-producer Tom Stafford. It includes one of the most irresistible pop songs of the year so far, “More Like You,” which finds Gartland so down and out that she’d believe the advice of a random woman on the web.

    Related Video

    “When I was a few songs into writing the album it became clear that Woman on the Internet is about the chaos of my 20s,” she said in a statement. “It’s a different chaos to your late teens, such a different brand of angst. I feel so much more settled and sure of myself now than I was when I was 18 or 19 but I’m still just half the person I’m going to be and to capture that became really important.”

    Woman on the Internet Artwork:

    orla gartland woman on the internet debut album new song single watch listen stream release date

    Woman on the Internet Tracklist:
    01. Things I’ve Learned
    02. You’re Not Special, Babe
    03. More Like You
    04. Over Your Head
    05. Zombie!
    06. Madison
    07. Do You Mind?
    08. Codependency
    09. Pretending
    10. Left Behind
    11. Bloodline/Difficult Things

