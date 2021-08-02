OTTTO, a trio featuring Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo’s teenaged son Tye Trujillo, has shared the video for their new single “Ride Low.”

There’s a tangible Metallica flavor to the heavy track. If you listen closely, you can even pick out some Hetfield-isms from singer-guitarist Bryan Noah Ferretti.

Accompanying the single is a fierce performance music video lensed by Paul Marchand, who directed the Robert Trujillo-produced 2014 documentary Jaco. Amid the dark subtextual plot, you can see Tye and company enthusiastically thrashing out.

“Somewhere in Los Angeles it’s still the same as it always was — whirling helicopters, barking dogs, and the din of general insanity drift through busted single-pane windows on the hot summer breeze,” the band said of the video in a press release. “Never mind the repo man, it’s a city of angels, and if you don’t give them what they want, they’ll run you right into the ocean.”

It’s the closest Tye’s bands have gotten to sounding like Metallica. The young bassist previously started Suspect208 (now defunct) with London Hudson (son of Slash) and Noah Weiland (son of the late Scott Weiland), and also plays with Noah in a new group called Blu Weekend.

OTTTO, whose lineup is rounded out by drummer Ryan Duswalt, released an EP last year and are off to a blistering start, appearing on the BMI stage at Lollapalooza this past weekend. The band also headlined a notable afterparty with White Reaper. Another performance at Bottlerock in Napa, California, is set for September 4th.

The band’s first full-length album is due out later this year. You can watch the video for OTTTO’s latest single “Ride Low” below.