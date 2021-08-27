Paul Stanley Tests Positive for COVID-19, At Least One KISS Show Postponed

KISS have announced that singer-guitarist Paul Stanley has tested positive for COVID-19. As such, the band has postponed tonight’s concert (August 26th) in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, and it is likely more dates will be affected, as well.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame act revealed the news just moments before their concert at the The Pavilion at Star Lake was set to begin. The statement made it clear that Stanley and his bandmates have been vaccinated:

“Tonight’s KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID. More information about show dates will be made available ASAP. Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”

KISS’ “End of the Road” farewell tour relaunched last week after a 17-month break due to the pandemic. As of now, the outing is scheduled to resume this Saturday in Raleigh, North Carolina, but given the usual recovery time for COVID-19, expect a new announcement shortly regarding the status of upcoming shows.

Both Stanley and his KISS bandmate Gene Simmons have been advocates for getting vaccinated and wearing masks. Back in February, after Stanley received his second vaccination shot, he tweeted, “I got my SECOND COVID SHOT this morning! So grateful and THRILLED. PLEASE, let’s ALL stay safe as possible and continue to watch out for each other.”

Unfortunately, COVID-19 and the new Delta variant have reared their ugly heads as bands have returned to the road after a long break. Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently contracted COVID right after wrapping up a solo tour, while Korn singer Jonathan Davis was infected in the midst of his band’s tour, forcing the postponement of several dates. Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson also tested positive this summer, as did Dee Snider.

Meanwhile, acts like Nine Inch Nails and Pixies have preemptively canceled their remaining 2021 tour dates due to the rising rates of infection across the country.

