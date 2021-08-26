The Best Songs on Pearl Jam’s Ten Aren’t the Singles

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

Ten yielded (no pun intended, Pearl Jam fans) three enduring hit singles: “Alive,” “Even Flow,” and “Jeremy.” But here on Consequence Podcast Network and Sony’s The Opus, we focus on the legacy of the entire album — and the real meat of Ten is on the non-single tracks.

The band has opened shows with the record’s final track, “Release,” ever since the original Ten tour. “Oceans” features some of the most unusual percussion arrangements on any hard rock track of the era. And the label wanted to release “Black” as a single, but the band refused.

Advertisement

Related Video

There are even several tracks from the Ten sessions that have become fan favorites despite only appearing on the reissue years later.

On Episode 3 of The Opus: Ten, we dig into the songs we haven’t been hearing on the radio over the last 30 years, and find out why they’ve become so beloved to Pearl Jam’s legions of fans.

Listen to the latest episode above, and subscribe now so you can keep up with all episodes of Season 16 of The Opus. Also, show your fandom by picking up an official Opus hoodie or T-shirt at the Consequence Shop or using the buy-now buttons below.

Advertisement

Original music by Tony Piazza.

Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser

Age Verification Are you 18 years of age or older ?