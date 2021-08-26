Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Best Songs on Pearl Jam’s Ten Aren’t the Singles

From "Release" to "Oceans" to "Black", the latest episode of The Opus explores the LP's best tracks

pearl jam opus episode 3 podcast non-single hits best songs ten
The Opus: Pearl Jam’s Ten
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 26, 2021 | 12:30pm ET


    Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    Ten yielded (no pun intended, Pearl Jam fans) three enduring hit singles: “Alive,” “Even Flow,” and “Jeremy.” But here on Consequence Podcast Network and Sony’s The Opus, we focus on the legacy of the entire album — and the real meat of Ten is on the non-single tracks.

    The band has opened shows with the record’s final track, “Release,” ever since the original Ten tour. “Oceans” features some of the most unusual percussion arrangements on any hard rock track of the era. And the label wanted to release “Black” as a single, but the band refused.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    There are even several tracks from the Ten sessions that have become fan favorites despite only appearing on the reissue years later.

    On Episode 3 of The Opus: Ten, we dig into the songs we haven’t been hearing on the radio over the last 30 years, and find out why they’ve become so beloved to Pearl Jam’s legions of fans.

    Listen to the latest episode above, and subscribe now so you can keep up with all episodes of Season 16 of The Opus. Also, show your fandom by picking up an official Opus hoodie or T-shirt at the Consequence Shop or using the buy-now buttons below.

    Advertisement

    Original music by Tony Piazza.

    us uk apple podcasts listen badge rgb The Best Songs on Pearl Jams Ten Arent the Singles

    Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public
    Follow on Facebook | Podchaser

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Latest Stories

pearl jam jeff ament art opus episode 2

Jeff Ament's Art Helped Define Pearl Jam

August 19, 2021

pearl jam ten opus podcast giveaway

Win a Pearl Jam Ten Prize Pack with Vinyl, Funko Pop Set, and Fender Player Stratocaster Guitar

August 18, 2021

Win a Cypress Hill 30th Anniversary 7-Inch Box Set and Vinyl Prize Pack

Win a Cypress Hill 30th Anniversary 7-Inch Box Set and Vinyl Prize Pack

August 13, 2021

Pearl Jam Ten Opus Podcast debut album origins

Pearl Jam's Ten Is Alive Because of an Unlikely Series of Events

August 12, 2021

 

The Opus Pearl Jam ten podcast

The Opus Celebrates Pearl Jam's Ten in New Season

August 9, 2021

the opus cypress hill episode 4the opus cypress hill episode 4

Cypress Hill's Weed Rap Changed Cannabis Culture

August 5, 2021

Cypress Hill Revolutionized Hip-Hop via Hard Rock and Latin Funk the opus podcast header image

Cypress Hill Revolutionized Hip-Hop via Hard Rock and Latin Funk

July 30, 2021

the opus cypress hill episode 2 chemistry feature image podcast

Cypress Hill's Chemistry Made for Explosive Hip-Hop

July 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Best Songs on Pearl Jam's Ten Aren't the Singles

Menu Shop Search Sale