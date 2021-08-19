Jeff Ament’s Art Helped Define Pearl Jam

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

While Season 16 of the Consequence Podcast Network and Sony’s The Opus focuses on the unparalleled musical legacy Ten, it’s important to note of Pearl Jam has been defined as much by their visuals as their sound. On Episode 2, we explore how bassist Jeff Ament not only contributed to Pearl Jam’s sonics, but their imagery as well.

Advertisement

Related Video

In fact, Ament may be the owner of the most recognizable handwriting in rock. Starting with the album art for Temple of the Dog, his designs and penmanship became a part of the optical brand for not just Pearl Jam, but for other Seattle music-based projects like the 1992 Cameron Crowe film, Singles (which also featured Jeff, Eddie Vedder, and Stone Gossard as members of the fictional band, Citizen Dick).

Ament’s album art for Ten acted as illustration, lyric sheet, and social commentary. His now iconic “Stickman” logo soon became a staple in any grunge fan’s wardrobe. In this episode of The Opus, we talk about the imagery that helped cement Pearl Jam’s legacy as not just alternative revolutionaries, but visual ones as well.

Take a listen above, and subscribe now so you can check out all episodes of Season 16 of The Opus. Also, grab yourself an official Opus hoodie or T-shirt at the Consequence Shop or using the buy-now buttons below.

Advertisement

Original music by Tony Piazza.

Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser

Age Verification Are you 18 years of age or older ?