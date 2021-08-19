Menu
Jeff Ament’s Art Helped Define Pearl Jam

The second episode of The Opus: Ten explores how the bassist contributed more than just music to the band's legacy

pearl jam jeff ament art opus episode 2
The Opus: Pearl Jam’s Ten
August 19, 2021 | 4:55pm ET

    While Season 16 of the Consequence Podcast Network and Sony’s The Opus focuses on the unparalleled musical legacy Ten, it’s important to note of Pearl Jam has been defined as much by their visuals as their sound. On Episode 2, we explore how bassist Jeff Ament not only contributed to Pearl Jam’s sonics, but their imagery as well.

    In fact, Ament may be the owner of the most recognizable handwriting in rock. Starting with the album art for Temple of the Dog, his designs and penmanship became a part of the optical brand for not just Pearl Jam, but for other Seattle music-based projects like the 1992 Cameron Crowe film, Singles (which also featured Jeff, Eddie Vedder, and Stone Gossard as members of the fictional band, Citizen Dick).

    Ament’s album art for Ten acted as illustration, lyric sheet, and social commentary. His now iconic “Stickman” logo soon became a staple in any grunge fan’s wardrobe. In this episode of The Opus, we talk about the imagery that helped cement Pearl Jam’s legacy as not just alternative revolutionaries, but visual ones as well.

    Take a listen above, and subscribe now so you can check out all episodes of Season 16 of The Opus. Also, grab yourself an official Opus hoodie or T-shirt at the Consequence Shop or using the buy-now buttons below.

    Original music by Tony Piazza.

