Pearl Jam Celebrate Ten, No Code Anniversaries with Remixed Digital Albums

August 27th is an important day for Pearl Jam fanatics, and the date has particular significance this year. Today marks the 30th anniversary of the band’s iconic debut, Ten, as well as the 25th anniversary of their smash fourth LP, No Code. To celebrate, Pearl Jam is unveiling newly remixed digital exclusive editions of both records, plus they’re streaming their legendary 2014 “No Code Show” for free.

The new digital mixes come courtesy of producer/sound engineer Josh Evans, who produced PJ’s most recent full-length, last year’s Gigaton. As he did with that album, Evans has given Ten and No Code an immersive makeover using Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio, adding even more detail and nuance to the classic tracks. As Evans explained in a press release,

“These two albums sound amazing in the immersive format. For Ten, the goal was to create the best version of the record, bigger, wider and higher fidelity; now, it actually sounds as great coming out of your speakers as it does in your memory of hearing it the first time. 25 years ahead of its time, No Code almost sounds like it was intended to be an immersive album; experimental layers, nuance and raw aggression are all amplified and expanded in a simultaneously bigger and more intimate experience.”

Those with Atmos listening capabilities can check out the streams via Apple Music and Amazon Music, while the Sony 360 Reality Audio streams are available on TIDAL and Deezer. You can find all the Ten streams here, and No Code here.

In addition to these fresh mixes, fans will be able to revisit one of PJ’s most iconic concerts: the 2014 “No Code Show.” Taking place in Moline, Illinois on October 17th, 2013, the gig saw Eddie Vedder and the gang surprise the crowd at the iWireless Center with a full performance of No Code. They also debuted a song written just 10 minutes before the show called “Moline,” and covered Pink Floyd’s “Interstellar Overdrive,” Jon Lennon’s “Imagine,” Van Halen’s “Eruption,” and Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s “Fuckin’ Up.”

Presented by the Ten Club, the free “Pearl Jam: The No Code Show” streaming event will begin today, August 27th at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET on the band’s YouTube channel and Nugs. Fans will be able to rewatch the concert through Monday, August 30th at 11:59 p.m. PT/2:59 a.m. ET.

Fans are also being encouraged to share their memories of both LPs using the hashtags #30YearsOfTen and #25YearsOfNoCode.

For more Ten goodness, check out the latest season of Consequence Podcast Network and Sony's The Opus, where host Jill Hopkins is going in depth on the album's legacy.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Radio Public | Pocket Casts

Today officially marks #30YearsOfTen and #25YearsOfNoCode! Drop your favorite memories of the albums in the comments. pic.twitter.com/rDhCiuOnUK — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) August 27, 2021

