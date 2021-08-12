Pearl Jam’s Ten Is Alive Because of an Unlikely Series of Events

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

On the debut episode of Season 16 of Consequence Podcast Network and Sony’s The Opus, we explore the intertwining series of events that led to Pearl Jam’s iconic debut, Ten, coming alive.

The chain of moments that led to Ten are wild. Jeff Ament and Stone Gossard were previously in Green River, and when that broke up, they launched the psych-garage band Mother Love Bone with singer Andrew Wood. Unfortunately, Wood passed away right before their first album was released. To honor their fallen bandmate, Ament and Gossard joined a few members of Soundgarden for a tribute album under the Temple of the Dog moniker. Former Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Jack Irons recommended Temple tap a singer he’d heard about out of San Diego for the project.

Advertisement

Related Video

To test out this unknown vocalist, Ament and Gossard passed along a couple of demos they had been working on. The tapes were returned with new lyrics and vocals, and the guys were so impressed they hired him to front their new band.

That singer was Eddie Vedder, and that new band was Pearl Jam. And that’s not even mentioning Mike McCready and Dave Krusen.

This is all only scratching the surface of the strange series of events that had to occur for Ten to come into existence. In this debut episode of The Opus: Pearl Jam’s Ten, host Jill Hopkins is joined by The Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon, AllMusic’s Stephen Thomas Erlewine, and Museum of Pop Culture curator Jacob McMurray to trace the unlikely origins of one of the biggest bands of all time.

Advertisement

Take a listen above, and subscribe now so you can check out all episodes of Season 16 of The Opus. Also, grab yourself an official Opus hoodie or T-Shirt at the Consequence Shop or using the buy-now buttons below.

Original music by Tony Piazza.

Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser

Age Verification Are you 18 years of age or older ?