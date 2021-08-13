Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Pell Announces New Album, Enlists Dave B for Lead Single “Flight”: Stream

The song serves as the first taste of the rapper's forthcoming full-length, Floating While Dreaming II

Pell Dave B Flight Floating While Dreaming II FWD II album new song video
Pell and Dave B, photo courtesy of artists
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
August 13, 2021 | 10:23am ET

    Prepare for take off because rising rapper Pell has dropped his new Dave B-assisted track “Flight.” The song serves as the first single off Pell’s forthcoming new album, Floating While Dreaming II.

    Due out September 3rd, the 11-song Floating While Dreaming II serves as a sequel to he New Orleans rapper’s 2014 mixtape Floating While Dreaming. In addition to Dave B, other guests include Big Gigantic, PJ Morton, Braxton Cook, Malik Ninety Five, sylvie grace, and more. The full tracklist and album art are ahead.

    “This is the most Jared Pellerin Album I’ve ever made,” Pell said of the LP in a press statement. “It’s truly authentic to who I am and the relationships/stories of people I care about. The first Floating While Dreaming project was a dedication to leaving school to pursue my dreams of making it in the music industry… FWD II asks the question ‘does success = satisfaction?’ And goes more in depth with some struggles I’ve had living and loving in LA.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As a first listen, “Flight” arrives as “a record about wanderlust,” according to Pell. “Green lights/ Good weed/ Get high/ No strings,” he sing-raps over the song’s funky bassline before his Dave B joins him for the second verse.

    Take a listen below, followed by the FWD II tracklist and cover artwork.

    In February, Pell shared glbl wrmg vol. 1, the first album by his newly-formed NOLA-based musical collective GLBL WRMG, featuring the singles “504” and “What is Love” featuring Tank and the Bangas’ Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph.

    Advertisement

    Floating While Dreaming II Artwork:

    pell flight floating while dreaming II album artwork cover

    Floating While Dreaming II Tracklist:
    01. Waves (feat. Tonina Saputo)
    02. Flight (feat. Dave B.)
    03. Too Much
    04. RingRingRing (feat. sylvie grace)
    05. Easy (feat. Young Lyxx, Big Gigantic)
    06. Swim Fan
    07. Wlkn Twrds D Fye (feat. Appleby)
    08. You’re Not Who You Were (feat. Austin Marc)
    09. Friction (feat. Braxton Cook)
    10. Silly Phone (feat. Malik Ninety Five)
    11. So Cold (feat. PJ Morton, The WRLDFMS Tony Williams)

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

wednesday share new album twin plagues stream

Wednesday Share New Album Twin Plagues: Stream

August 13, 2021

Jeris Johnson Going Ghost Video

Jeris Johnson Shares the Origins of His New Music Video "Going Ghost": Exclusive

August 13, 2021

Dead Sara new song Heroes

Dead Sara Release Fiery New Song "Heroes": Stream

August 13, 2021

boldy james the alchemist bo jackson new album stream listen

Boldy James and The Alchemist Drop New Album Bo Jackson: Stream

August 13, 2021

 

denzel curry the game new single madden nfl '22

Denzel Curry Drops New Single "The Game": Stream

August 13, 2021

dream theater the alien video

Dream Theater Unleash New Song "The Alien" as First Single from Upcoming Album: Stream

August 13, 2021

Mallory Merk Counterparts

Mallory Merk Breaks Down New EP Counterparts Track by Track: Exclusive

August 13, 2021

j balvin jose new album que locura new song stream

J Balvin Announces New Album José, Shares "Que Locura": Stream

August 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pell Announces New Album, Enlists Dave B for Lead Single "Flight": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale