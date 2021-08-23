Menu
Phoebe Bridgers Moves All Upcoming Shows to Outdoor Venues, Adds Vaccination Requirements

Proof of negative test results will be excepted in certain markets, while some dates have been postponed

phoebe bridgers outdoor venues tour covid-19 vaccination requirements
Phoebe Bridgers, photo by Ben Kaye
August 23, 2021 | 12:35pm ET

    Phoebe Bridgers has joined the growing ranks of artists altering their touring plans as the Delta variant rages on, moving all her upcoming shows to outdoor venues and announcing vaccination requirements.

    “Let’s try this again,” she wrote on Twitter. “In the interest of safety, I’ve decided to only play outdoors for the upcoming tour. We are moving all previously scheduled indoor shows to outdoor venues and we’ve needed to postpone shows in a couple cities so please check the updated schedule.”

    Bridgers also said that, at her own request, the venues “will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19.” Where such restrictions are (for some reason) outlawed, the venues will also accept “proof of negative test result (PCR preferred/Antigen accepted) within 48 hours prior” to the concert.

    Related Video

    As a result of the shift to outdoor venues and vaccination requirements, a number of the stops on Bridgers’ fall tour have been postponed or shifted dates. Find the updated schedule below.

    You can get tickets to all of Bridgers’ upcoming shows via Ticketmaster or the secondary market. You might also want to check out the mask offerings at the Consequence Shop, where 50% of net proceeds go to benefit independent venues impacted by the pandemic.

    phoebe bridgers kyoto remixes bartees strange the marias glitch gum
     Editor's Pick
    Phoebe Bridgers Shares “Kyoto” Remixes from Bartees Strange, The Marías, Glitch Gum: Steam

    While it appears the first “major” post-pandemic live music event, Lollapalooza, was not a super spreader, the music industry is still responding to rising COVID-19 numbers in a variety of ways. Some artists, such as Nine Inch Nails, Stevie Nicks, and Garth Brooks, have called off tour plans altogether. Others, such as Jason Isbell, have opted for strict vaccination policies, dropping out of festivals and moving from venues that don’t meet their standards of safety. Neil Young recently pulled out of his own Farm Aid event, while acts like Fall Out Boy, Korn, and Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson have had to cancel appearances due to positive tests.

    Phoebe Bridgers 2021 Tour Dates:
    09/03 – St Louis, MO @ Chesterfield Amphitheater *
    09/04 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
    09/05 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater *
    09/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #
    09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
    09/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field #
    09/12 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field #
    09/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre #
    09/15 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater #
    09/17  Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors #
    09/18 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live #
    09/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre #
    09/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater #
    09/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann
    09/23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
    09/25 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball
    09/26 – Boston MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion #
    09/27 – Boston MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion #
    09/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica #
    10/02 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
    10/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
    10/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
    10/16 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
    10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

    * = w/ Bartees Strange
    # = w/ MUNA

