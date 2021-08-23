Phoebe Bridgers has joined the growing ranks of artists altering their touring plans as the Delta variant rages on, moving all her upcoming shows to outdoor venues and announcing vaccination requirements.

“Let’s try this again,” she wrote on Twitter. “In the interest of safety, I’ve decided to only play outdoors for the upcoming tour. We are moving all previously scheduled indoor shows to outdoor venues and we’ve needed to postpone shows in a couple cities so please check the updated schedule.”

Bridgers also said that, at her own request, the venues “will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19.” Where such restrictions are (for some reason) outlawed, the venues will also accept “proof of negative test result (PCR preferred/Antigen accepted) within 48 hours prior” to the concert.

As a result of the shift to outdoor venues and vaccination requirements, a number of the stops on Bridgers’ fall tour have been postponed or shifted dates. Find the updated schedule below.

You can get tickets to all of Bridgers’ upcoming shows via Ticketmaster or the secondary market. You might also want to check out the mask offerings at the Consequence Shop, where 50% of net proceeds go to benefit independent venues impacted by the pandemic.

While it appears the first “major” post-pandemic live music event, Lollapalooza, was not a super spreader, the music industry is still responding to rising COVID-19 numbers in a variety of ways. Some artists, such as Nine Inch Nails, Stevie Nicks, and Garth Brooks, have called off tour plans altogether. Others, such as Jason Isbell, have opted for strict vaccination policies, dropping out of festivals and moving from venues that don’t meet their standards of safety. Neil Young recently pulled out of his own Farm Aid event, while acts like Fall Out Boy, Korn, and Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson have had to cancel appearances due to positive tests.

Phoebe Bridgers 2021 Tour Dates:

09/03 – St Louis, MO @ Chesterfield Amphitheater *

09/04 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

09/05 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater *

09/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

09/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field #

09/12 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field #

09/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre #

09/15 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater #

09/17 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors #

09/18 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live #

09/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre #

09/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater #

09/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann

09/23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

09/25 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball

09/26 – Boston MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion #

09/27 – Boston MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion #

09/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica #

10/02 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

10/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/16 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

* = w/ Bartees Strange

# = w/ MUNA

