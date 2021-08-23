Menu
Foundation Launched in Honor of Late Power Trip Singer Riley Gale, First Event Scheduled

The inaugural Riley Gale & Friends Day Vol. 1 takes place August 25th in Dallas

Riley Gale Foundation
Riley Gale (photo by Peter Wixson, courtesy of The Riley Gale Foundation)
August 23, 2021 | 12:47pm ET

    The Riley Gale Foundation has been launched to continue the late Power Trip frontman’s philanthropic legacy. An inaugural event, dubbed “Riley Gale & Friends Day, Vol. 1,” is set for August 25th at the Deep Ellum Art Co. in Dallas.

    Gale tragically passed away on August 25th last year at the age of 34. At the time, his family asked for donations to be sent to Dallas Hope Charities — Riley’s “favorite charitable organization” — which helps provide shelter for marginalized LGBTQ+ youth in the Dallas area and reduce homelessness.

    The Riley Gale Foundation will continue supporting Dallas Hope Charities and similar organizations. In addition, the foundation will also support local, neighborhood-based animal rescues and contribute to various mental health programs. As a press release notes, “If he could have, Riley would have rescued every stray, abandoned, or mistreated dog he saw.”

    The Gale family will administer the Foundation, dispersing 100-percent of all net proceeds raised by the foundation to those in need. Contributions will be transparent and public, according to the press release.

    Obituary and Power Trip Members Pay Tribute to Riley Gale
    Power Trip Members and Obituary Honor Riley Gale with “Executioner’s Tax” Performance: Watch

    Those in the Dallas area looking to attend Riley Gale & Friends Day can RSVP here. Admission is free, though contributions to the foundation are encouraged. To raise funds, there will be a live and online auction featuring one-off musical items, merchandise, artwork, gift certificates, items from Riley’s personal collection, and more.

    For more on the Riley Gale Foundation or to directly contribute, visit the organization’s website. See the nifty new RGF logo, featuring a silhouette of Gale’s signature stage pose, below.

    unnamed 8 Foundation Launched in Honor of Late Power Trip Singer Riley Gale, First Event Scheduled

