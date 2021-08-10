Psycho Las Vegas 2021 Adds Mastodon and More, Unveils Set Times

Psycho Las Vegas 2021 has added Mastodon as a headlining act and unveiled set times for the weekend of August 20th-22nd.

The fest has had to make some last-minute adjustments to its lineup due to pandemic-related travel restrictions preventing overseas acts from making it to the US. Many international metal bands have had to drop off, including Emperor, Mayhem, Satyricon, Watain, MGLA, and more.

In addition to Mastodon, Psycho Las Vegas has added thrash pioneers Vio-lence, blackened thrashers Goatwhore, hardcore upstarts Knocked Loose, and heavy psych rockers Mutoid Man. The new additions join previously announced acts Danzig, Down, The Flaming Lips, Cannibal Corpse, Exodus, High on Fire, Deafheaven, and dozens more.

Psycho Las Vegas also unveiled its set times times. The festival kicks off with a “Psyco Swim” kickoff party on Thursday (August 19th) headlined by Old Man Gloom and an acoustic performance by Scott “Wino” Weinrich (Saint Vitus, The Obsessed). Mastodon headlines the main stage on Friday; Danzig (performing Danzig II: The Lucifuge) on Saturday; and Down closes out Sunday with a full performance of NOLA.

General weekend passes are still available here, and according to an Instagram post, limited Psycho Swim and High Roller tickets have opened up. Pass holders can also still request a refund if they decide not to attend the festival.

See Psycho’s Instagram post and the updated full lineup poster and the individual set time posters below.

