Punk Is Dead, Long Live Punk T-Shirt Celebrates Punk Week

Keep punk alive with our latest exclusive design

August 16, 2021 | 5:10pm ET

    Just because Punk Week on Consequence only lasts from August 16th through the 20th, doesn’t mean the anarchy has to be so short-lived. You can keep punk alive with our new “Punk Is Dead, Long Live Punk” exclusive T-shirt design, available now on the Consequence Shop.

    Available in asphalt grey or classic white, this tee will have you shouting, “Hey, ho, let’s go!” as you stick it to the establishment. It’s adorned with the Consequence Punk Critter Crew, featuring Geri the Gecko (who also chills out on the shirt’s front), Alix the Alligator, Billie the Bird, and Syd the Snake, a band of anthropomorphic rockers designed by our staff.

    What’s more, we’re making this new shirt part of our Protect Live Music merch capsule, which means a portion of proceeds will go to the National Independent Venue Association‘s (NIVA) Emergency Relief Fund. DIY or die, baby.

    Snag your “Punk Is Dead, Long Live Punk” T-shirt at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now button below.

    Also make sure to check out the rest of our newly relaunched online Shop, including our “Phantom of the Stadium” tee and our new Flower Lab premium CBD products. Available exclusively via the Consequence Shop, all Flower Lab products are currently available for 20% off with the code FLWRLAB20 for a limited time only.

