Purity Ring Share New Track “soshy”: Stream

The single arrives just ahead of Purity Ring's North American tour, which kicks off next month

Purity ring share new song soshy stream
Purity Ring, photo by Carson Davis Brown
August 4, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    Assuming all things continue going to plan for live music’s return, Purity Ring are gearing up to tour North America this fall in support of their recent album, WOMB. Following through on their promise to release even more music before their upcoming shows next month, the synth-pop duo have shared their new track “soshy,” along with its accompanying music video.

    “soshy,” the first release from Purity Ring’s own record label The Fellowship, is an apt follow-up to WOMB, keeping in line with the gothic sheen that’s become a typical component to the band’s music. The song is driven by a disco-lite beat and a solid melody throughout, but this is Purity Ring we’re talking about, so there’s also a tasteful amount of distortion and eerie background effects thrown into the mix.

    The music video, edited by Carson Davis Brown, consist of vintage black-and-white clips shot on a Super 8 camcorder and spliced together. With “soshy” as its backdrop, the clip feels less like a warm, nostalgic motif and more like found footage from a horror movie. Check out Purity Ring’s “soshy” visuals below.

    WOMB, Purity Ring’s first album in five years, arrived in April 2020. They followed that with a moody cover of Alice DJ’s instantly recognizable 1999 hit “Better Off Alone.” Perhaps keeping with the throwback dance theme, Purity Ring’s tour this fall will include support from Dawn Richard of Danity Kane. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or here.

