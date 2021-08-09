Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

R Kelly Claims Herpes Isn’t an STI, Asks for Charges to Be Dropped

Kelly's lawyers are arguing that herpes isn't a sexually transmitted infection as defined by the New York State Department of Health

r kelly herpes isn't an sti std charges dropped
R Kelly
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 9, 2021 | 1:16pm ET

    R Kelly has been charged with knowingly exposing partners to an STI, but he thinks prosecutors made a rash decision. As TMZ reports, lawyers for the singer are arguing that herpes doesn’t meet the definition of a sexually transmitted infection as laid out by the New York State Department of Health, and therefore charges should be dropped.

    It’s hard to know how seriously a judge would take this argument. He’s been charged under N.Y. Pub. Health Law § 2307, which reads, “Any person who, knowing himself or herself to be infected with an infectious venereal disease, has sexual intercourse with another shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.” Kelly is not arguing that he wasn’t aware of his infection, but rather that herpes doesn’t count. The law doesn’t expound on which diseases fall under this statute, and there’s a precedent for a narrower definition. Via The Center for HIV Law and Policy, the NYSDOH said in 2017 that it “interprets the law as only applying to individuals who knowingly expose another individual to an acute, bacterial venereal disease such as syphilis or gonorrhea.”

    This seems to be what Kelly’s lawyers were referencing when they wrote in their filing that herpes is “Not An Acute, Bacterial Venereal Disease.” But the NYSDOH’s 2017 statement seems to have been made regarding charging minors who spread HIV, and anyway wouldn’t be legally binding. Besides, the NYSDOH has a whole webpage full of STI fact sheets, where it specifically mentions herpes. It’s hard to see a judge buying the argument that it isn’t an STI, though as the trial moves forward, herpes may prove to be a sore spot.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Today, August 9th, jury selection began on R Kelly’s New York sex trafficking trial. The embattled singer has pleaded not guilty, and his time spent waiting has included jabs from health care officials as well as his fellow inmates. Last week, his lawyer said that Kelly is broke and needs new clothes after gaining weight. He is facing federal charges in New York and Illinois, and state indictments in Illinois and Minnesota. Earlier this month, a former associate of Kelly’s pleaded guilty of attempting to bribe a witness to not testify against the alleged sex criminal.

Latest Stories

Coheed and Cambria Claudio Sanchez interview 2021

Coheed and Cambria Unveil Video for New Song "Shoulders": Watch

August 9, 2021

The Opus Pearl Jam ten podcast

The Opus Celebrates Pearl Jam's Ten in New Season

August 9, 2021

System of a Down Faith No More Russian Circles shows

System of a Down Announce Additional 2021 Shows with Faith No More and Russian Circles

August 9, 2021

kyle meredith with ellen foley podcast

Ellen Foley on Fighting Words, Fronting The Clash, and Covering Meat Loaf

August 9, 2021

 

Lizzo Cardi B

Lizzo's New Single "Rumors" Features Cardi B

August 9, 2021

de la soul own rights to masters talib kweli

De La Soul Have Finally Acquired Their Masters, According to Talib Kweli

August 9, 2021

The Offspring tap Josh Freese

The Offspring Tap Josh Freese for First Show Since Parting Ways with Drummer Pete Parada

August 9, 2021

DaBaby Governors Ball

DaBaby Retracts Apology for Homophobic Rant

August 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

R Kelly Claims Herpes Isn't an STI, Asks for Charges to Be Dropped

Menu Shop Search Sale