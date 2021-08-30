Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Questioned by Russian Police Prior to Festival Cancellation

The festival in the city of Tver reportedly violated COVID-19 protocols

Till Lindemann
Till Lindemann, photo by Jens Koch
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 30, 2021 | 11:39am ET

    Rammstein singer Till Lindemann was questioned by Russian police prior to the cancellation of a music festival in the city of Tver. Lindemann was booked to play the festival, which reportedly would have violated COVID-19 protocols.

    Exaggerated reports circulated this weekend claiming that Lindemann had been arrested by police. Rather, police only visited the Rammstein singer’s hotel on Saturday night. According to German newspaper Bild (via DW), the purpose of the meeting was to make sure Lindemann complied with COVID regulations while performing in Tver. Ultimately, the event was canceled outright.

    However, Lindemann’s manager, Anar Reiband, does face charges after allegedly violating Russia’s migration laws. When initially entering the country, Reiband apparently claimed the purpose of the visit was “tourism,” even though multiple concerts were planned (Lindemann is also booked for the Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival next weekend at the Red Square in Moscow).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Lindemann’s Russian drama doesn’t end there. The singer is also being accused by Russia’s State Hermitage Museum of illegally selling an NFT of a music video that violates a terms-of-use agreement.

    Lindemann shot the video for his interpretation of the Russian song “Lubimy Gorod” (Beloved City)” at the museum in St. Petersburg. The Hermitage had agreed to the video shoot; however, the sale of the video as an NFT violated the agreement for its use, according to the museum.

    Lindemann was asking in excess of $100,000 each for 10 digital copies of the NFT, with each purchase including a dinner with Lindemann in Moscow, including flights, accommodation, and visas for two people.

    Advertisement

    Rammstein P--sy Video Russian Man
     Editor's Pick
    Russian Man Charged with Pornography Distribution for Sharing Rammstein’s “P*ssy” Video on Social Media

    Rammstein has always been a popular and highly controversial act in Russia. Guitarists Richard Kruspe and Paul Landers famously made headlines when they kissed on stage at a concert in Moscow in 2019, protesting the country’s anti-LGBTQ laws.

    Meanwhile, earlier this year, a man with ties to imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to two and half years in prison for “distributing pornography” after sharing a video of Rammstein’s “P*ssy” on social media in 2014.

Latest Stories

Jonathan Davis sitting in throne

Korn's Jonathan Davis "Struggling with COVID After-Effects," Sits on Throne and Gets Oxygen While Performing

August 30, 2021

Beyond the Boys Club Willow Smith

Beyond the Boys' Club: Willow Smith on Embracing Rock, Her Mother's Influence, and Opening for Billie Eilish

August 30, 2021

Corey Taylor

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Thinks a "Selfish" Concertgoer Likely Gave Him COVID-19

August 30, 2021

Iron Butterfly's Ron Bushy dies

R.I.P. Ron Bushy, Iron Butterfly ("In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida") Drummer Dies at 79

August 29, 2021

 

Metallica Jason Newsted bass

Jason Newsted: "I Was F**king Livid" After Hearing Metallica's ...And Justice for All for the First Time

August 27, 2021

turnstile glow on stream new album listen baltimore hardcore

Turnstile Unleash New Album Glow On: Stream

August 27, 2021

tina guo serj tankian moonhearts in space

Cellist Tina Guo and Serj Tankian Premiere Video for "Moonhearts in Space": Stream

August 27, 2021

kid rock covid

Over Half of Kid Rock's Band Tests Positive for COVID-19

August 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rammstein's Till Lindemann Questioned by Russian Police Prior to Festival Cancellation

Menu Shop Search Sale