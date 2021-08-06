Menu
Rico Nasty Lets Loose New Single “Buss”: Stream

Maryland rapper debuted the track during her set at Lollapalooza

Rico Nasty, photo by Jen Vesp
August 6, 2021 | 11:28am ET

    On Sunday, Rico Nasty debuted a new song titled “Buss” during her standout set at Lollapalooza, and now she has officially dropped the studio version on streaming services.

    Produced by Menoh Beats, the new track mixes heavy 808s with gliding synths. Rico skates over the beat while claiming her throne and calling out biters of her style. “This Sugar Trap shit, I invented it,” she raps. “You lil’ bitches really just rented it/ If you bite me, you owe me percentages.”

    “Buss” follows June’s “Magic.” Both tracks are expected to appear on Rico’s upcoming mixtape, RX, which she first teased back in May.

    Earlier this year, the Maryland rapper collaborated with chillpill and Soleima on “LiL BiTcH,” teamed with Denzel Curry on Jasiah’s “Art of War,” and dropped a verse on Mahalia’s “Jealous.” In December 2020, Rico shared her powerhouse debut album, Nightmare Vacation.

    Stream Rico Nasty’s “Buss” below, followed by a clip of her Lollapalooza performance of the track.

