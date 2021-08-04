Rihanna Is Now Officially a Billionaire

Bitch better have her money, because Rihanna has officially crossed the threshold into the billionaire’s club.

According to a new report by Forbes, the singer is now the second-richest female entertainer behind Oprah Winfrey, and she didn’t get there off of her music. That’s right, while we’ve all been waiting with bated breath for the follow-up to 2016’s Anti, RiRi’s been making serious coin thanks to her Fenty Beauty cosmetics brand. In fact, that’s where the vast majority of her 10-digit fortune came from — a whopping $1.4 billion out of $1.7 billion.

Rihanna is a 50% owner of Fenty Beauty alongside French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH. A recent valuation placed the company at being worth $2.8 billion. The rest of her wealth stems largely from Fenty x Savage, her corresponding line of ultra-popular lingerie, and her earnings from 15 years in the music industry.

Of course, the superstar’s goal with all of her brands from the very start has always been inclusivity; Fenty Beauty foundation comes in 50 shades, while Fenty x Savage celebrates body positivity by eschewing the impossible-to-reach image of competitors like Victoria’s Secret. Her strategy has paid off: She’s leveraged her massive social media following to become the most successful beauty entrepreneur running the game.

Back in September 2020, the second annual Fenty x Savage fashion show, which was streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime, featured headliners Travis Scott and Rosalía, as well as performances by the likes of Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Roddy Rich, and Mustard. Since then, A$AP Rocky has confirmed he’s dating the newly christened billionaire, who (allegedly) remains hard at work on that highly-anticipated album (is it reggae? Is it hip-hop?) the world can’t wait to hear.